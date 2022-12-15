Corn Meal Market Growth Business Opportunity, Industry Share, Global Trends, Size, Dynamics, segments and Forecast to 

‘Global Corn Meal Market‘ the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Corn Meal market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert’s work in-depth to formulate this Corn Meal market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Corn Meal report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Corn Meal report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the corn meal market was valued at USD 844.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1295.74 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Definition

Corn is used in the feed and food industries all over the world, both raw and processed. Corn meal is a significant by product of corn. It is a powdered form of corn created through the drying process. It is a common staple food in many parts of the world. Corn meal has high fibre content and provides healthy food nutrients in dietary meals. It also contains important minerals like manganese, copper, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Form (Corn Grits, Corn Flour, Whole Corn Grain, Corn Mixes, Corn Syrup, Bolted Corn, Degerminated, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Product Type (Blue Cornmeal, Stone- Ground Cornmeal, Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal, White Cornmeal), Granulation (Fine, Coarse, Medium), End-Use (Food Processing, Foodservice, Feed Industry, Households, Others), Class (Unenriched, Enriched), Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer, Grocery Retails, Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Conventional Stores, Online Retail, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America Market Players Covered The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Hero Group (Switzerland), Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A (Italy), Northern Quinoa Production Corporation (U.S.), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Raisio plc (Finland), Dr. Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (U.S.), FARMO S.p.A. (Italy), London Food Corporation Limited (U.K.) Opportunities Food and beverage manufacturers are considering the health benefits of corn meal and adding significant constituents to make products more delectable and nutritious

The use of corn meal for disease prevention and health maintenance is expected to fuel a positive growth in terms of value during the forecast period

Corn Meal Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the adoption of corn meal as an healthy substitute

The key factors driving global demand for corn meal are an increase in consumer demand for healthy food options and changing food consumption patterns. Furthermore, the rising consumer preference for a wholesome breakfast consisting of ready-to-eat food items is expected to boost the Corn Meal market over the forecast period. Furthermore, shifting toward healthier foods to prevent cardiovascular disease and control blood sugar levels positively impacts the global Corn Meal market.

The use of corn meal as an innovation in food products as well rise in corn production

Individuals in households and restaurants use cornmeal as an innovative food coating. Furthermore, the increased demand for corn production due to the widespread use of cornmeal is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of new farming technologies, yield improvements, and land expansion are driving the growth of maize production in developing countries, which is fuelling market growth. A surge in the fast-food sector, adoption of Western culture, and rising disposable income are all contributing to market growth.

Opportunity

Food and beverage manufacturers are considering the health benefits of corn meal and adding significant constituents to make products more delectable and nutritious. Aside from that, the use of corn meal for disease prevention and health maintenance is expected to fuel a positive growth in terms of value during the forecast period. Baked goods typically use wheat flour; however, corn meal, along with wheat flour, has a new healthy and delicious baking use; as a result, corn meal demand is expected to rise.

Restraints

The high carbohydrate content of cornmeal limits product consumption. Furthermore, corn is difficult to digest and contains a high sugar and fat content, which may pose a significant challenge to market growth. Corn supply fluctuations, as well as dietary disadvantages, are impeding market growth.

This corn meal market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the corn meal market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Development

Bunge Ltd, a US-based company, decided in January 2019 to acquire two corn mills from Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V. in the United States. This acquisition expanded the company’s product portfolio, which did not include masa pre-cooked cornmeal.

In September 2020, Empressa Polar, a well-known brand of precooked cornmeal, launched a food truck to commemorate World Arepa Day in North America and raise consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of cornmeal. The food truck was on tour in the United States for five weeks in a row.

McHargue’s Mill, a popular Grist Mill, opened in June 2019 and manufactures cornmeal for retail and B2B consumers in North Dakota. Despite the fact that it was built in 1806, it took a long time to open a service. This entrepreneur also specialises in the production of organic cornmeal that is free of preservatives.

Top Key players in Global Corn Meal Market Report:

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Hero Group (Switzerland)

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A (Italy)

Northern Quinoa Production Corporation (U.S.)

Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

Raisio plc (Finland)

Dr. Schär AG/SPA (Italy)

Enjoy Life Foods (U.S.)

FARMO S.p.A. (Italy)

London Food Corporation Limited (U.K.)

Market Segmentation:

The corn meal market is segmented on the basis of form, nature, product type, granulation, end-use, class and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Corn Grits

Corn Flour

Whole Corn Grain

Corn Mixes

Corn Syrup

Bolted Corn

Degerminated

Others

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

Blue Cornmeal

Stone- Ground Cornmeal

Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal

White Cornmeal

Granulation

Fine

Coarse

Medium

End use

Food Processing

Foodservice

Feed Industry

Households

Others

Class

Unenriched

Enriched

Distribution channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Grocery Retails

Hypermarkets/Supermarket

Conventional Stores

Online Retail

Others

Corn Meal Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The corn meal market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, of form, nature, product type, granulation, end-use, class and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the corn meal market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America.

The North American corn meal market is the largest in the world, followed by Europe. Popularity for corn meal is increasing due to rising health consciousness and quality food consumption patterns in these regions’ developed countries, contributing to the corn market’s positive growth. The major corn shippers are the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, France, and India. Created trading channels and a preference for high-quality food are also propelling market growth in these countries.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Corn Meal market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Corn Meal market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Corn Meal market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Corn Meal market?

What are the Corn Meal market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Corn Meal industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

