Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films  Market Trends Development Strategy, Product Scope, Dynamics, Segments, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast 

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market value, which was USD 1.41 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 2.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period. “Medical and Pharmaceutical” accounts for the largest application segment in the cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market owing to its properties such as high heat resistance, high puncture and tear resistance and excellent packaging integrity at extreme temperatures. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market Definition

Cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films are used as packaging solutions to protect the packaged products from getting contaminated. The cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films are especially used by the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries for this reason. The cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films improve the shelf life of the products as they are produced through the casting process.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 – 2029 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (General CPP Films, Retort CPP Films, Metalized CPP Films and Others), Application (Food Packaging, Textile Packaging, Agriculture Packaging, Stationary Packaging, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Drug Packaging and Others), Thickness (0-30 Microns, 31-50 Microns and Above 50 Microns), End-Use (Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Floral and Textile) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered UFlex Limited (India), Copol International Ltd (Canada), Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello,Inc. (Tokyo), M Stretch S.P.A (Italy), ProfoGmbh (Hermany), PT Panverta Cakrakencana (Indonesia), Polyplex (India), Jindal Poly Films (India), 3B Films Pvt (India), Poligal. S.A. (Peru), Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc (Canada), Vista Packaging Pvt.Ltd (India), ProMach (US), H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.), Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA (Germany), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP (US) and Kanodia Technoplast (India) Market Opportunities Growing number of pharmaceutical and healthcare applications

Growing personal disposable income

Rising number of research and development operations

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growth in investment for research and development to carve way for innovations

The rising number of strategic market collaborations has led to the rise in funds to be allocated for the growth and development of advanced and automated packaging equipment/ machinery. Further, growth in the level of investment for research and development proficiencies would carve the way for innovations pertaining to such packaging solutions.

Increased consumption of food and beverages globally to induce greater demand and supply in emerging nations

It is well known that the global population is rising at an unprecedented rate. Consequently, there is a huge rise in food and beverage items demand and inclination of consumers towards online shopping. Rising trend of consuming ready-to-eat meals especially in the western economies, is leading to the rise in demand for convenient packaging solutions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, roughly one-third of the food produced for human consumption is wasted globally and this is where the role of cast polypropylene comes into play. These packaging solutions improve the shelf life of the food products. Also, increasing demand of convenience foods due to changing lifestyle and busy schedule has further propelled the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities

Growth and expansion of end user verticals

Owing to the global economic rise, there is a huge scope of growth for the materials and packaging industry. Food service packaging solutions offer cost-effectiveness of packaging the products. Emphasis on modern technologies in packaging industry is directly proportional to the increasing demand for such packaging solutions.

Rising urbanization, modernization, and globalization drive market value growth. Surging development in the flexible packaging solution, growing technological advancements in the packaging equipment and technology to accommodate a diversified range of products, hiking demand from consumers regarding high product transparency, growing food packaging industry in Asia Pacific and increased e-commerce industry’s proliferation are other market growth determinants. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing technology extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising stationary demand in developing countries and growing textile sector in Latin America will further expand the future growth of the market.

Restraints /Challenges Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market

High costs

High costs associated with the initial investment or in other words, requirement of high initial capital investment will derail the market growth rate. Also, high operating and maintenance costs will further create challenges for the market.

Increased number of regulations

Rising enforcement of stringent environmental regulations imposed on the industries regarding the packaging waste generated will create hindrances for the growth of the market. Also, stringent regulations on product approvals will narrow down the scope of growth for the market. Further, increased regulations imposed by the government on the application of plastic as a packaging material and stringent government regulations towards volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions will yet again create hindrances.

Supply chain disruptions

With the rising number of restrictions around the globe due to pandemic, there has been a hit in the demand and supply of packaging solutions. Also, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and oil prices will prove to be a demerit for the market. Therefore, this will challenge the market growth rate.

Also, dearth of awareness in underdeveloped regions and large scale availability of alternatives such as printed packaging will act as growth restraints for the market. Lack of strong infrastructural facilities in the backward economies will also challenge the market growth rate.

This cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Development

In 2021, Coveris, a leading European packaging company, had developed a sustainable and high performance CPP packaging film (PP CPL solution), which is a mono-material and is retortable. It also provides strong heat-seal resistance up to 180°C.

In the year 2020, Profol had developed the recycle-ready polypropylene pouch solutions. The pouch contained reverse printed BOPP-film and a pressure-sensitive adhesive coated cast-polypropylene film.

In 2020, Mitsui Chemicals launched joint research with Nagaoka University of Technology to propel plastic waste recycling.

Some of the major players operating in the Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films market are:

UFlex Limited (India)

Copol International Ltd (Canada)

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello,Inc. (Tokyo)

M Stretch S.P.A (Italy)

ProfoGmbh (Germany)

PT Panverta Cakrakencana (Indonesia)

Polyplex (India)

Jindal Poly Films (India)

3B Films Pvt (India)

Poligal. S.A. (Peru)

Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc (Canada)

Vista Packaging Pvt.Ltd (India)

ProMach (US)

H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA (Germany)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP (US)

Kanodia Technoplast (India)

Access Full Report

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market Overview

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market Competitions by Manufacturers

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market Analysis by Application

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market Forecast

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Packaging Films Market Scope :

The cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market is segmented on the basis of type, application, thickness and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

General CPP Films

Retort CPP Films

Metalized CPP Films

Others

On the basis of type, the cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market is segmented into general CPP films, retort CPP films, metalized CPP films and others.

Application

Food Packaging

Textile Packaging

Agriculture Packaging

Stationary Packaging

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Drug Packaging

Others

On the basis of application, the cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market is segmented into food packaging, textile packaging, agriculture packaging, stationary packaging, medical and pharmaceutical, drug packaging and others.

Thickness

0-30 Microns

31-50 Microns

Above 50 Microns

On the basis of thickness, the cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market is segmented into 0-30 microns, 31-50 microns and above 50 microns.

End-use

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Floral

Textile

On the basis of end-use, the cast polypropylene (CPP) packaging films market is segmented into healthcare, food and beverages, floral and textiles.

