 Peppermint Essential Oil Market by Global Revenue, Current Trend, Size, Share, Competition, Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2027 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the peppermint essential oil market was valued at USD 232.91 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 477.89 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Peppermint oil is an essential oil derived from the flowers and stem of the peppermint plant. The oil is obtained through steam distillation. These are volatile, aromatic plant essences with flavouring properties that make them extremely useful in applications such as food and beverage, cosmetics, home care and cleaning, aromatherapy, and fragrance.

Peppermint Essential Oil Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Natural Peppermint Essential Oil and Synthetic Peppermint Essential Oil), Method of Extraction (Distillation, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Cold Press Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Others), End Use (Cosmetics, Drugs and Food & Beverages, Aromatherapy, Home Care, Health Care, Others), Application (Oral Products, Confectionary Products, Pharmaceutical Products, Tobacco Products, Fragrance Products) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), ALS Limited (Australia), SGS SA (Switzerland), TUV SUD (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (U.S.), Microlabs Ltd (India), Advanced Laboratory Testing (Ireland), Mérieux NutriSciences (U.S.), NSF International (U.S.) Opportunities Growing trend toward adopting various food safety control systems and regulatory approaches

High rate of nutrient deficiency led to the demand for food fortification

The rising capacity to develop and implement new standard regulations and improved infrastructure control

Peppermint Essential Oil Market Dynamics

Drivers

Long shelf life as well as growing demand from personal care industry

Peppermint essential oil has a long shelf life because it does not oxidise or become rancid and does not degrade when subjected to high temperatures and pressure because of this property, it is used in a variety of skin care products, including moisturisers, facial cleansers, scar and stretch mark minimizers, and anti-acne gels, as well as hair care products, including conditioners, de-tangling creams, and hair regrowth serums.

The growing application in supplement and pharmaceutical industries

In addition, peppermint essential oil contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, iodine, and zinc. As a result, it is used as a diet supplement and as a key ingredient in several pharmaceutical products for the treatment of sores, cuts, bruises, burns, and athlete’s foot and warts. Furthermore, as some plants seeds can be cultivated after five years, leading companies are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative and cost-effective technologies to ensure a consistent supply of oil resources.

Opportunity

Increased disposable income and standard of living are the major factors which will propel the essential oil market; increased demand for personal care products drives the market rapidly. The variety of essential oil applications in personal care products is expanding rapidly, which is likely to create new opportunities for peppermint essential oil market manufacturers during the forecast period.

Restraints

However, the market’s growth is expected to be hampered by a limited supply of raw materials and stringent quality standards. The consumption of natural reserves and the subsequent outcomes associated with some essential oils acts as a restraint on market growth.

This peppermint essential oil market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Recent development

In May 2020, Firmenich completed the acquisition of Les Derives Résiniques ET Terpeniques, a global leader in developing and supplying high-quality, renewable, and naturally derived ingredients. This acquisition would position Firmenich as a leader in renewable ingredients for perfumery and other applications.

In October 2020, dôTERRA announced several new essential oil products and diffusers and three new wellness programmes to help people focus on their specific health goals.

In February 2021, Givaudan acquired Myrissi. Givaudan’s long-term Fragrance & Beauty strategy would be aided by the acquisition of Myrissi. Their A.I. expertise would help Givaudan propose new organoleptic approaches to consumers.

Some of the major players operating in the Peppermint Essential Oil market are:

GrainCorp (Australia)

Malteurop (France)

Rahr Corporation (U.S.)

Boortmalt (Belgium)

Indesso (Spain)

Lipoid Kosmetic AG, (Germany)

The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc. (U.S.)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Netherlands)

Bell Flavors & Fragrances (France)

Rutland Biodynamics Ltd. (Scotland)

Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd (India)

AmbePhytoextractsPvt. Ltd. (Austria)

The Green Labs LLC (Netherlands)

Berje, Inc. (Italy)

Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

DSM (Netherlands)

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Peppermint Essential Oil Market

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Market Overview

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Market Competitions by Manufacturers

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Market Analysis by Application

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Peppermint Essential Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Market Forecast

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Global Peppermint Essential Oil Market Scope :

The peppermint essential oil market is segmented on the basis of product type, method of extraction, end use and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Products

Natural Peppermint Essential Oil

Synthetic Peppermint Essential Oil

Extraction method

Distillation

Cold Press Extraction

Carbon Dioxide Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Others

End user

Cosmetics

Drugs and Food & Beverages

Aromatherapy

Home Care

Health Care

Others

Application

Oral Products

Confectionary Products

Pharmaceutical Products

Tobacco Products

Fragrance Products

