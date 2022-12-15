Rice Syrup Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment Type, By Indication, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts

‘Global Rice Syrup Market‘ the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Rice Syrup market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert’s work in-depth to formulate this Rice Syrup market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Rice Syrup report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Rice Syrup report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the rice syrup market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.27 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Rice syrup is made by fermenting rice and exposing it to natural enzymes, which convert the starch in rice into sugar. The liquid produced by this process is then heated and transformed into syrup.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Brown Rice, White Rice), Category (Organic, Conventional), Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Desert & Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products, Infant Formula, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Suzanne’s Specialties (U.S), Nature’s One, Inc. (U.S), Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd. (China), Axiom Foods (U.S), California Natural products (U.S), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S), ADM (U.S), Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd. (China), GulshanPolyols Ltd. (India), Habib Rice Products Ltd. (Pakistan), Nature Bio-Foods Ltd. (Netherlands) Opportunities Growing demands from various end user industries

Manufacturers constant efforts for product development

Rising global consumption as well growing demand from fast food industry

Rice Syrup Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing popularity for plant-based sweeteners

The demand for natural plant-based sweeteners is a major factor driving revenue opportunities for manufacturers in the global rice syrup market. The growing use of rice syrup in the food processing industry is expected to create value-added opportunities for manufacturers. Rice syrups are widely used in the food and beverage industries as a natural sweetener. This factor will most likely drive market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, innovative product offerings are expected to fuel the market in the near future, particularly in the United States, where rice syrup has recently been accepted as a natural sweetener. The growing popularity of rice syrup as a natural sweetener is driving product demand.

Rising popularity of convenience food products due to hectic lifestyle

Rapid urbanisation, changing food habits, rising popularity of packaged food items, and consumer awareness of clean label products are among the factors driving demand for rice syrups in developing economies. The rising popularity of convenience foods as a result of today’s hectic lifestyle is a major factor increasing the growth of the rice syrup market. Rice syrup is increasingly being used to add texture to foods such as bakery and confectionary. Rice syrups have a long shelf life, which is another factor attracting food manufacturers to use them in packaged food items. To stay ahead of the global rice syrup market competition, market players are focusing on product development and innovative strategies.

Opportunity

During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are more concerned about their food. The rising number of COVID-19 cases is expected to boost demand for natural and organic foods. Plant-based foods are in high demand among health-conscious consumers in developing countries. Due to rising global consumption, market stakeholders from various countries have been working tirelessly to increase the production of plant-based foods. Manufacturing companies in the food and beverage sector are using a strategic approach to generate lucrative revenue opportunities. Many health practitioners around the world use this low-calorie sweetener with high fructose content.

Restraints

However, factors such as the negative effects of the product could impede the growth of the rice syrup market during the forecast period.

This Rice syrup Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Top Key players in Global Rice Syrup Market Report:

Suzanne’s Specialties Inc. (U.S)

Nature’s One (U.S)

Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd. (China)

Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S)

CP Kelco Inc (U.S)

Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S)

ADM (U.S)

Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd. (China)

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India)

Habib Rice Products Ltd. (Pakistan)

Nature Bio-Foods Ltd. (Netherlands)

Market Segmentation:

The Rice syrup Market is segmented on the basis of type, category and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Brown Rice

White Rice

Category

Organic

Conventional

Trade

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Dessert and Dairy

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Instant Formula

Others

Rice Syrup Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Rice syrup Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, category and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Rice syrup Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe is expected to dominate the global rice syrup market due to changes in consumer preferences toward healthier food products. The high demand for baked goods and confectionaries in Europe is expected to drive regional market growth. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for natural sweeteners in food products as well as the region’s relatively high beverage consumption are driving market growth in Europe. North America is expected to have the highest CAGR in the rice syrup industry during the forecast period due to the rising consumption of snacks and baked goods as convenience foods. Growing awareness about the benefits of healthy eating is driving regional market growth, thanks to a variety of promotional campaigns launched by market participants.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Rice Syrup market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Rice Syrup market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Rice Syrup market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Rice Syrup market?

What are the Rice Syrup market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Rice Syrup industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

Data Bridge Market Research Information:

An absolute way to predict the future is to understand today’s trends!

Data Bridge Market Research has positioned itself as a unique new market research and consulting firm with unparalleled flexibility and an integrated approach. We are determined to uncover the best market opportunities and foster efficient intelligence to help your business thrive in the marketplace. Data Bridge is committed to providing the right solutions to complex business challenges and kickstarting the decision-making process with ease. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience formulated and framed in Pune in 2015.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in a variety of industries. We have housed over 40% of the world’s Fortune 500 companies and have a global network of over 5000 customers. Data Bridge is good at creating satisfied customers who think of our services and rely on our efforts with confidence. We are satisfied with our glorious 99.9% customer satisfaction rate.

