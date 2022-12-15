Matcha Market Growth Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 

‘Global Matcha Market‘ the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Matcha market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert’s work in-depth to formulate this Matcha market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Matcha report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Matcha report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the matcha market was valued at USD 3.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The increasing use of matcha in tea and powder for the preparation of beverages, desserts and confectionaries is a factor assisting the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Market Definition

Matcha tea is a green tea made by selecting young tea leaves and grinding them into a bright green powder. It is a Japanese green tea that comes in powdered and liquid forms. This tea has a mild and smooth flavor. Matcha tea is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant found in China and Japan due to its climatic and soil conditions.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Grade (Ceremonial, Classic, and Culinary), Product (Regular Tea, Matcha Beverages, Food, Personal Care), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Nestle SA (Switzerland), Tata Consumers products Ltd. (India), The Unilever Group (U.K.), Encha (U.S), Grace & Green (Japan), Green Foods Corp (U.S), AOI Tea Company (U.S.), Aiya Co. Ltd. (Japan), ITO EN, LTD (Japan), Marukyu Koyamaen (Japan) Opportunities Rising demand of matcha in the food and beverages industry

Growing number of health-conscious customers

Matcha Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The global prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the demand for a nutritious diet and refreshment items. Matcha’s antioxidant properties and vitamin synthesis have resulted in more serviced matcha trade worldwide.

Wide use of the application as well as numerous health advantages

This merchandise category’s lustrous composition and essential nutrient advantage have increased its acceptance in creating numerous sweets, smoothies, refreshment beverages, and other food products.

Opportunity

The growing number of health-conscious customers, combined with customer awareness of the health benefits of matcha constituents, is expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

Restraints

Due to its special manufacturing process, the product is significantly more expensive than its competitors. The product is made from Camellia sinensis tencha leaves grown in the shade. Matcha tea plants are only grown in Japan due to the country’s unique soil and environmental conditions. Tencha is primarily grown in Uji in the Kyoto region and Nishio in the Aichi region of Japan. The product’s high price is due to strict cultivation conditions, a premium extraction process and careful grinding and processing.

Recent Development

On January 19, 2022, Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha), the world’s leading premium Matcha green tea manufacturer for over 130 years, launched the Matcha Infused Tea Line. The package includes three high-quality Japanese green teas.

On April 17, 2018, KISSA Tea will launch a new Matcha Cranberry Latte Mix made with 100 percent genuine Japanese Matcha. It’s quick and easy to prepare.

On July 25, 2019, Voilà and Mizuba Tea Co. announced a collaboration that will allow tea enthusiasts to enjoy Mizuba’s Matcha whenever and wherever they want. Mizuba Tea Co.’s first single-serve Matcha will be released on July 19, 2019, collaborating with Voilà.

Top Key players in Global Matcha Market Report:

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

Tata Consumers products Ltd. (India)

The Unilever Group (U.K.)

Encha (U.S)

Grace & Green (Japan)

Green Foods Corp (U.S)

AOI Tea Company (U.S.)

Aiya Co. Ltd. (Japan)

ITO EN, LTD (Japan)

Marukyu Koyamaen (Japan)

Market Segmentation:

The matcha market is segmented on the basis of grade and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Grade

Ceremonial

Classic

Culinary

On the basis of grade, the matcha market is segmented into ceremonial, classic, and culinary.

Product

Regular tea

Matcha beverages

Food

Personal care

Based on product the matcha market is segmented into regular tea, matcha beverages, food, and personal care.

Distribution channel

Online

Offline

On the basis of distribution channel the matcha tea market is segmented into online and offline

Matcha Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The matcha market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, grade, distribution channel and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the matcha market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Due to the popularity of green tea in Japan and China, the Asia Pacific region has the largest regional market. The Asia Pacific region accounted for roughly 64% of global industry revenue. Ancient tea traditions in Japan and China contributed to the Asia Pacific product industry concentration. Furthermore, as health awareness grows, countries such as Australia, Singapore, and India are expected to emerge as potential markets.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Matcha market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Matcha market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Matcha market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Matcha market?

What are the Matcha market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Matcha industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

