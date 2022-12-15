Multigrain Snack Pellets Market Overview, Demand, Top Players, Driving Factors, Prospect, Emerging Technologies, Current Trends, Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Analysis By 

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Multigrain Snack Pellets Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Multigrain Snack Pellets market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. In addition, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for producing Multigrain Snack Pellets market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the multigrain snack pellets market which was growing at a value of 823.30 million in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1302.34 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Definition

Multigrain snack pellets are made from a variety of grains with high nutritional value. Previously, snack pellets were made from a single-grain type, limiting the products’ nutritional value. Consumer demand for multigrain snack pellets is currently high due to their high fibre content.

Multigrain Snack Pellets Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2021 (Customizable to 2015 – 2020) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Form (Laminated, Tridimensional, Die-Face, Gelantinized, Punched, Die Distance), Flavor (Plain, Flavored, Nutritional), Technique (Single-Screw Extruder, Twin-Screw Extruder), Process (Frying, Hot Air Baking), Application (Commercial Use, Household Use) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered BACH SNACKS SAL (Lebanon), J.R. Short Snack Products (U.S.), LC America Inc. (U.S.), Akkel Group. (Syria), Almounajed Food Industries (Egypt), Chhajed Foods Pvt. Ltd (India), Fiorentini Alimentari S.p.A. (Italy), Gustinos, Jednosc Sp. z o. o (Italy), Productos Alimenticios La Moderna S.A. de C.V. (Italy), Noble Agro Food Products Private Limited (U.S.), Oriental Food Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Snack Creations Ltd. (U.K.) SOLINO GROUP (Lebanon), JLM Global Foods (U.K.), Pol-Foods Sp. Z O.O. (Italy), Pellsnack Products GmbH (Germany), The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG (Germany) Opportunities Rising disposable income and rising consumer demand

Supply chain activities have benefited the multigrain snack pellets market

The food and beverage industry is expanding, which will create new opportunities

Global Multigrain Snack Pellets Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising consumption of packaged food due to busy and hectic lifestyle

The global snack pellets market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increased packaged food consumption. Aside from that, consumers’ preference for healthy food products is expected to boost demand for snack pellets in the coming years, assisting the market’s growth. To that end, snack pellet manufacturers are concentrating on producing nutritious snacks.

The adoption of technically advanced crop growing techniques

In the forecast years, increased demand for processed products from restaurants, hotel chains, and retail sectors will drive market growth. Furthermore, major crop producing countries’ adoption of technically advanced crop growing techniques is expected to drive the growth of the global multigrain snack pellets market.

In today’s sports and wellness environment, where people are constantly concerned about their health, the use of dietary supplements, such as starch extracts, to increase efficiency and strengthen activity modifications is gaining popularity.

Opportunities

Expansion of supply chains

Rising disposable income, rising consumer demand, urbanization, quick-service restaurants, and active participation of women in this industry and supply chain activities have already benefited the multigrain snack pellets market. Other factors that have increased demand for processed products include the availability of raw materials, less stressful cooking methods, ready-to-eat infrastructure, comparatively low cost, ease of handling, and a tasty product.

Restraints

Counterfeiting of products

The noted limitations for the growth of the multigrain snack pellets market are high one-time investment in machinery and product transportation. On the other hand, the increased accessibility of counterfeit products will pose a challenge to market growth during the forecast period.

This multigrain snack pellets market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Recent Development

In July 2021, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. announced an increase in French fry Based Mutligrain Snack Pellets capacity at its American Falls, Idaho facility. As a result, they anticipate producing more than USD 1 billion in frozen french fries and other potato products each year. The new line is expected to be finished by the middle of 2023, creating approximately 130 new jobs.

In February 2021, Aviko acquired the majority stake in the Bavarian family business Amberger. As a result, Aviko is expanding its presence in the German and Austrian foodservice markets. The Oberdolling manufacturing site, the regional brand Feldmühle, and a premium range of German potato products are all included.

In December 2020, Farm Frites announced plans to build a French fry production plant in Kazakhstan’s Shu region through its subsidiary, Farm Frites Beheer B.V. The French fry plant is expected to cost USD 145 million. The plant, which will employ 240 people, is set to open in 2023.

Opportunities

The market is also predicted to grow faster as a result of increased end-user awareness of novel goods and rising demand for MI operations. Moreover, one important element supporting the growth of the Multigrain Snack Pellets market throughout the predicted period is the expanding technological developments in surgical equipment.

Segmentation:- Multigrain Snack Pellets Market

The multigrain snack pellets market is segmented on the basis of form, flavour, technique, process and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Laminated

Tridimensional

Die-Face

Gelantinized

Punched

Die Distance

Flavour

Plain

Flavored

Nutritional

Technique

Single-Screw Extruder

Twin-Screw Extruder

Process

Frying

Hot Air Baking

Application

Commercial Use

Household Use

Multigrain Snack Pellets Market, By Region:

The multigrain snack pellets market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, basis of form, flavour, technique, process and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the multigrain snack pellets market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates multigrain snack pellets due to increased production capability, attendance of well-established multigrain snack pellets manufacturing firms, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack pellets in the region. Asia-pacific is expected to grow from 2022 to 2029 due to rapid urbanization, expanding population, and rising consumer awareness about the benefits of snack pellet.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

