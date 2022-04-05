Since 1999, three quarters of a million people have died from opioid overdoses in the U.S. alone. Opioid addiction is at epidemic proportions and has been exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic. Naltrexone and buprenorphine (sold under the Vivitrol and Sublocade brands) have been used to block the effects of opioids to treat addiction, but with limited effectiveness.

U.S. Patent No. 10,568,842 adds a steroid to naltrexone or buprenorphine preparations to create a longer lasting Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opiate addiction. A continuation-in-part to this patent includes the addition of steroids to other long-acting preparations as well as steroid microcapsule preparations. Since all the ingredients in both formulations are each on their own FDA approved, approval for emergency use authorizations of the new formulation should be relatively routine and swift.

U.S. Patent Nos. 10,568,842 and 11,033,510 for an “Anti-inflammatory pharmaceutical composition and methods of administration” would enable any pharmaceutical supplier to offer the next-generation of opioid addiction treatment. These patents were filed by a physician who treated opioid addiction for over 20 years.