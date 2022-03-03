The layoffs were announced to staff on Wednesday, and they will affect manufacturing of the company’s larger Super Duty pickup trucks and Expedition SUV.

In an internal document acquired by CNBC, Ford vice president of production and labour affairs John Savona said, “Our teams are making the most of our available semiconductor allotment, finding unique ways to offer as many high-quality vehicles to our dealers and customers as possible.”

The proposed production cuts include extending downtime for the F-150 at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly facility through the week of September 6. Due to a parts shortfall, pickup vehicle production has been halted since last week.

Next week, Ford’s second U.S. facility that makes the F-150 will only run one of three shifts, the same as this week at the Michigan plant.

Ford’s Kentucky Truck plant, which produces Super Duty pickups as well as Expedition and Navigator SUVs, will also slash a shift between September 6 and 13.

The changes described in the memo were verified by a Ford official on Wednesday.