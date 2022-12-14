Non-refrigerant HCFC-142b Market is Booming Worldwide withArkema, Shandong Dongyue, Shandong Lecron

”

1-Chloro-1,1-difluoroethane (HCFC-142b) is a haloalkane with the chemical formula CH3CClF2. It belongs to the hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) family of man-made compounds that contribute significantly to both ozone depletion and global warming when released into the environment.

HCFC-142b is the commercially preferred monomer precursor, it can be used for PVDF synthesis, refrigerant etc. However, due to environmental reasons, the proportion of HCFC-142b used in refrigerant field is becoming smaller, and the restrictive policies of many countries are becoming more and more strict.

Some of the key players are:

Arkema, Shandong Dongyue, Shandong Lecron, Zhejiang Juhua, Shanghai Huayi 3F, Zhejiang Sanmei, Sinochem Lantian, Zhejiang Artsen, Zhejiang Fotech, Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech

Global Non-refrigerant HCFC-142b Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Purity Above 99.9%

Purity Below 99.9%

Market Segmentation: By Application

PVDF Synthesis

Others

Regional Segmentation

Highlights of the Report:

Table of Contents

Global Non-refrigerant HCFC-142b Market Research Report 2022 – 2029

Chapter 1 Non-refrigerant HCFC-142b Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Non-refrigerant HCFC-142b Market Forecast

