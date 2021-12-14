Motorola Tipped to Launch 2 New Phones in India in Q1 2022, One of Them May Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Motorola is tipped to dispatch two new cell phones in India in the principal quarter of 2022. One of the new Motorola telephones is supposed to be founded on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that was uncovered a week ago. It very well may be another leader model by the Lenovo-possessed organization and may simply be the Moto Edge X30 that is at first coming to China in the not so distant future. The second telephone by Motorola may simply be a rebadged mid-range Moto G telephone.

Refering to individuals acquainted with the matter, 91mobiles reports that Motorola is wanting to dispatch two new Moto telephones in India in the principal quarter. One of them is supposed to be founded on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that appeared at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 recently.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is as of now affirmed to be accessible on the Moto Edge X30 that is dispatching in China on December 9. The cell phone is theorized to dispatch in worldwide business sectors as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. A similar model could come to India one year from now.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is affirmed to have a 144Hz presentation and convey highlights including HDR10+ and 10-bit shading support. The telephone is additionally tipped to have a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and a 50-megapixel essential sensor at the back. It could likewise have three back cameras altogether.

Close by the new leader, Motorola might be intending to extend its mid reach cell phone arrangement in India by bringing another model. It very well may be a Moto G telephone.

Motorola last month revealed the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and the Moto G31 in Europe. Among these models, the Moto G31 was dispatched in the country last week. Motorola is likewise dispatching the Moto G51 in the Indian market on December 10.

The new telephone coming in the principal quarter of 2022 is, in this manner, hypothesized to be one of the leftover models in the Moto G series. The Moto G71 is by all accounts a likely competitor as a similar model supposedly showed up on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) information base in the new past.