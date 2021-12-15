Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom Smartphones’ Alleged Specifications Surface Online

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom cell phones’ supposed details have released on the web. Refering to IMEI data set postings, a report says that both these handsets are a piece of Xiaomi 12 series and are relied upon to dispatch in March one year from now alongside Xiaomi Mix 5. The plan of both these supposed handsets is supposed to be like that of the Xiaomi Civi, which made its introduction in China in September this year. Both these cell phones were allegedly spotted on Mi Code in October.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the supposed Xiaomi 12 Lite has a codename “taoyao” and 2203129I just as 2203129G model numbers on IMEI site. It likewise asserts that the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom has the codename “zijin” and its model number is 2203129BC. Also, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom is supposed to be selective to the Chinese market and Xiaomi 12 Lite is supposed to be elite to the worldwide market.

The report additionally guarantees that the “2203” in the model quantities of the Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom recommend that the cell phones will be dispatched in March 2022. Both the telephones are said to highlight “a 3D edge configuration like the Xiaomi Civi” that was dispatched in China in September this year.

Xiaomi 12 Lite details (anticipated)

Xiaomi 12 Lite is professed to don a 6.55 inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED show with 120Hz invigorate rate. It is supposed to be controlled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or 780G+. The cell phone could don a triple back camera arrangement, featured by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 essential sensor, which could be combined with a wide-point focal point and a full scale focal point. Xiaomi is said to give an under-show finger impression sensor on the telephone.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom details (reputed)

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom is professed to include similar particulars as the Xiaomi 12 Lite, besides in the camera division. Rather than a full scale shooter in the Xiaomi 12 Lite, the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom variation is said to accompany a fax camera.

Furthermore, both the telephones are said to run Android 12-based MIUI 13, and they were prior seen in a tweet in October.