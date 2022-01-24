Virgin Media blackout hits UK TV watchers

Some Virgin Media clients were left without admittance to TV administrations for over 10 hours, after the firm experienced a cross country blackout.

The issue started at around 10:30 GMT inciting large number of watchers to report issues.

The firm told clients its architects were attempting to fix the issue, which hit urban areas across the UK, including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Virgin Media apologized, and said it would fix it “at the earliest opportunity”.

The issue had been brought about by “a significant blackout”, the firm said.

The site Downdetector which tracks blackouts got in excess of 18,000 reports of issues at a certain point.

Numerous clients tweeted their irritation at the deficiency of administration, and the manner by which Virgin Media conveyed: “Would you be able to refresh please? No TV. Your status page down. No data on telephone lines,” kept in touch with one client.

The organization said it had recognized the shortcoming and its specialists were figuring out level to fix the issue.

At 13:45 GMT the organization stated: “We have now reestablished a few channels with clients ready to watch BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, ITV+1 and Channel 4. TV360 clients are likewise ready to get to applications on their crate,” the firm composed.

“We’re attempting to reestablish all channels as fast as could really be expected and keep on pursuing having this settled this evening.”

However, the fractional return didn’t satisfy everybody: “Channels 1 to 4 are working, yet the issue is it’s not the year 1985 and we pay for many channels,” one client tweeted.

Also a few clients grumbled that the channels had showed up then vanished.

The reason was uncovered in a further update from the organization at 15:30 GMT, “We are right now endeavoring to reestablish more channels. As we do this, it might mean clients briefly lose admittance to recently reestablished channels.

“We perceive this is disappointing for clients and apologize again for the bother caused.”

At 20:15 GMT, Virgin Media said in a tweet it was proceeding to reestablish TV channels with “many currently back up”.