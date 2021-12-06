The Ashes: Ben Stokes hits 42 however Joe Root comes up short with bat in England warm-up.

Ben Stokes scored 42 yet there were disappointments for the other England players on the last day of their intra-crew Ashes warm-up match in Brisbane.

Stirs up, playing interestingly since July, followed his two wickets by hitting six fours out of 56 balls prior to resigning to permit others to bat.

Skipper Joe Root made eight Jonny Bairstow succumbed to a first-ball duck against England Lions.

Opener Haseeb Hameed was excused for seven while Dawid Malan made nine.

Rory Burns scored 37 as England reacted to the Lions’ 226-4.

Various players then, at that point, traded sides or got back to bat briefly an ideal opportunity to acquire match practice, Bairstow scoring 11.

It was England’s last day of warm-up activity before the principal Ashes Test against Australia starts on Tuesday, however large numbers of the hitters’ first center act of the visit.

Britain’s arrangements have been seriously hampered by downpour which cleaned out the initial two days of the four-day match and everything except 29 overs of last week’s three-day warm-up.

Bowler Stuart Broad said he was seeing the absence of game time “as a positive”.

“I’ve been on Ashes visits where we’ve been amazingly well prepared, played three or four top notch games previously and come out on the losing side,” Broad said.

“Apparently we will be the freshest England group truly going into an Ashes series.

“We ought to have a ton of energy, a ton of buzz all through the following two months so I’m considering that to be positive”