North America Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to witness 8.5% CAGR by 2028

The topical cancer diagnostics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on cancer diagnostics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of cancer diagnostics market.

Cancer diagnosis refers to a method for the identification of different proteins, biomarkers, and certain signs that assist in discovery of cancerous tumors in patients. The identification of certain biomarkers or proteins are present in cancer diseases assist in the diagnosis process. The cancer screening process generally include the use of certain techniques or instruments commonly used in the diagnosis of cancer.

Segmentation:

The cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into laboratory tests, genetic tests, tumor biomarkers tests, imaging, endoscopy, biopsy, liquid biopsy, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization and others.

On the basis of technology, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into instrument based, platform-based and tumor biomarker tests.

On the basis of application, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, blood cancer, kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancerand others.

On the basis of end user, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into cancer research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and others.

Key Market Players:

The major players covered in the North America cancer diagnostics market report are Inc., BD, bioMérieux SA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Telerad Tech., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, BioGenex, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, and Agilent Technologies, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

