Organic Pasta Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 1106.66 million by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organic pasta market was valued at USD 505.14 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1106.66 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

In the last decade, the evolution of social media has played a significant role in raising awareness about the negative effects of traditional or conventional food and the benefits of organic pasta. Many parents are health-conscious and keep a close eye on their children’s eating habits. Parents are encouraging growing children to consume nutrient- and vitamin-rich food for better physiological and cognitive development because the early years of toddlers and children determine their health curve.

Organic Pasta Market Dynamics

Drivers

Various beneficial characteristics associated with organic pasta

Pasta contains carbohydrates, protein, low fat, manganese, but has a low micronutrient content; thus, organic pasta with enhanced nutritional content has driven pasta manufacturing companies. The advancement of technology and innovation, the increase in R&D, high consumer awareness and health consciousness, variants in organic pasta, procurement of high-quality raw materials, improved palatability and organoleptic properties of the product, reduced amount of sugar and carbohydrates in organic pasta, improved extrusion process and other equipment, gluten-free organic pasta, and rise in disposable income are the major drivers driving the organization’s growth.

Growing demand for clean label products

Clean label products are in high demand because consumers are looking for plant-based products, and vegetarian foods are considered as healthier option. Clean label products are completely natural, non-GMO, and made with real ingredients, with no additives or preservatives. The main benefit of a clean label product is that consumers can easily read the ingredients and that it is organic and free of chemicals. Companies should have good packaging design, food product transparency, and simple ingredients with functional benefits.

Opportunity

Consumer curves change constantly over time, and demand varies in response to these shifting preferences. Customers will switch to other brands if they are unable to find products that meet these requirements. As a result, manufacturers desire innovation in their products. This has led to producers allocating excess capital to establish R&D facilities capable of meeting these shifting demands, while also providing an opportunity for market participants.

COVID-19 Impact on Organic Pasta Market

The pandemic of COVID19 has had a significant impact on the organic food and beverage market. Due to this uncertainty, consumer purchasing patterns changed as consumers became aware of the importance of a strong immune system; as a result, consumers preferred more organic and natural foods.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Global Organic Pasta Market Scope

Source

Wheat

Rice

Legumes

Buckwheat

Oats

Others

Product

Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Others

Packaging

Boxes

Trays

Packets

Pouches

Distribution channel

Direct (B2B)

Indirect (B2C)

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

e-Commerce

Organic Pasta Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the organic pasta market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the organic pasta market and will continue to do so during the forecast period due to rising urbanisation, westernisation, growth and expansion of the organic food industry, changing lifestyle, and rising personal disposable income. Rising public awareness of the health benefits of organic pasta will create lucrative and remunerative market growth opportunities.

