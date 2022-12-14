The Europe Hazelnut market will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Hazelnut have higher demand among the consumer for healthy ingredients, hazelnuts are providing better and smarter eating solutions which can deliver various type of health benefits. Hazelnuts are used as an additive in various food & beverages in order to enhance its taste. Hazelnut can also be used in a calorie-controlled diet, balanced diets as these nuts provide health benefits including the supports persons for healthy bowel movements.

Hazelnut is a rich dietary source of protein, linoleic acid, and unsaturated fatty acids. It also contains a higher concentration of alpha-tocopherol (Vitamin E) compared to other nuts. Hazelnuts are primarily cultivated in Turkey. Rising demand for hazelnuts in wide industrial applications, growing demand from consumers due to health benefits, increasing demand for hazelnut infused confectionaries, and increasing the production of hazelnut across the world are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market during the forecast period.

Get the Sample [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-hazelnut-market

Market Definition

Hazelnut is the nut of the hazel that is derived from the species of the genus corylus, mainly from the nuts of the species Corylusavellana. Hazelnut is a type of nut that can be consumed as a snack and also with numerous health benefits such as it is good for heart, helps in reducing the risk of cancer, and aid in muscle, skin, bone, joint and digestive health.

It is comprised of the various types of benefits due to which it can be used in wide industrial applications such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics which utilizes these products in the making of chocolates and bakery items including cake, pastries & pies, cookies & biscuits, additives in drug, creams, lotions and others. In food & beverage industry it is also used for making alcoholic beverages, juices and ready-to drinks products.

Hazelnut Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing the production of hazelnut across the world

Hazelnut has a high consumption share with 35% in hard-shelled fruits around the world. It is often featured into meal or chocolate truffles and used as flour in cakes, breads and cookies. Turkey is a major hazelnut producer.

Turkey produces about 75% of total world hazelnuts production. Hazelnuts have been economically grown in temperate maritime climate provided by the Black Sea. Most orchards are on shallow and slopes and soils. The productions of hazelnuts are cultivated in many countries across the world, the many countries are engaged in producing hazelnut in international trade scale, due to which increasing the production of hazelnut across the world propelled the demand of the market in forecast period.

Growing demand from consumers and high health benefits

Hazelnut has a high consumption among the consumers, it is a widely used in food industry especially for the chocolate making. Hazelnut has higher demand among the consumer because it is a better and smarter eating solution which can fit specific needs and lifestyle of consumers, also consumption of hazelnut help in the various types of health benefits.

Hazelnut is type of tasty snack and is a great addition to various dishes. It also provides several health benefits as it can be used for a calorie-controlled diet, also it supports healthy bowel movements, reducing weight gain, protecting against cell damage, and these are the reasons for increased demand for hazelnut among the consumers.

Increasing demand for hazelnuts in wide industrial applications

Hazelnuts are used in wide range of industrial applications including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care & cosmetics industries. Hazelnuts are commonly used in the food industry, particularly in making pastries and chocolate which are inclusive of products such as nutella, Cadbury chocolate bars and Frangelico liqueur.

It is estimated that the worldwide production of hazelnuts each year is 600,000 tons, which is commonly used in the cosmetic and food industry because hazelnuts are rich in nutrients and also it has high content of protein, minerals, fats and vitamins, due to this increasing demand for hazelnuts in wide industrial applications boosting the market growth.

View Detailed Table of Content @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-hazelnut-market

COVID-19 Impact on Hazelnut Market

COVID-19 created a major impact on the hazelnut market as almost every country has opted for the shutdown for every production facility except the ones dealing in producing the essential goods. The government has taken some strict actions such as the shutdown of production and sale of non-essential goods, blocked international trade, and many more to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The only business which is dealing in this pandemic situation is the essential services that are allowed to open and run the processes.

Manufacturers are making various strategic decisions to bounce back post-COVID-19. The players are conducting multiple research and development activities to improve the technology involved in the hazelnut market. With this, the companies will bring advanced and accurate controllers to the market. In addition, the use of advance technologies by government authorities in sea freight logistics, air freight logistics, overland logistics and contract logistics has led to the growth of import and exports of hazelnuts in the market.

Europe Hazelnut Market Scope

Form

Whole/In-Shell Hazelnut

Natural Hazelnut

Hazelnut Oil

Hazelnut Meal

Category

Conventional

Organic

Shape

Round Kernels

Almond Kernels

Pointed Kernels

Others

Application

Industrial

Food Service Industry

Household/Retail

Get More [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-hazelnut-market

Competitive Landscape and Hazelnut Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the Europe Hazelnut Market are Arslantürk Tarim Ürünleri, Poyraz Poyraz, Findik Entegre San. Tic. A.S., URAK FINDIK Ferrero, ADM, Olam International, BALSU, Kanegrade Ltd., GPR , Nuts L, Gürsoy Tarimsal Ürünler Gida San, Boxon food, Karin Gida, Fruits of Turkey, BATA FOOD, Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S., Özgün Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited sirketi, and “AZERSTAR” LLC among others.

Browse Related [email protected]

https://talkitter.com/read-blog/59099_fruit-and-vegetable-seeds-market-is-prospe

https://gettr.com/post/p216y8m8cfc

https://www.edocr.com/v/y9jbjp0r/bidkarr007/fruit-and-vegetable-seeds-market

https://pinpdf.com/fruit-and-vegetable-seeds-marketpdf-330df9529af8357c69ac8ea51ffade60.html

https://www.pdffiller.com/en/forms/dashboard/documents

https://jumpshare.com/v/YIszEgeiY044V8yF2KSm

https://gofile.io/d/RKfL0J

https://marketin50.wordpress.com/2022/12/09/fruit-and-vegetable-seeds-market-is-prospering-by-emerging-trends-historic-analysis-and-industry-growth-factors/

https://www.blogger.com/u/1/blog/posts/3771903696892121812

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]