Europe Wet-Milling Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 271.42 million During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The Europe wet-milling market which was growing at a value of 266.39 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 271.42 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 0.234% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Wet corn gluten feed production has increased in recent years, while other by products have decreased, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From 2007 to 2009, the average monthly production of gluten meal was 165 million pounds. Corn refiners manufacture a variety of feed products, including corn gluten meal, corn germ meal, and wet corn gluten feed.

Wet-milling is a costly but efficient chain of processes in which material such as corn and wheat is soaked in with in order to achieve the goal of softening the kernel to segregate all components of that source so that maximum use of all components can be derived. In the case of corn, for instance, the wet milling process yields corn starch, corn oil, glucose, and a variety of other components. Wet-milling is an important part of many industries, including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, beauty and cosmetics, and others, because it provides ingredients such as starch and protein.

Wet-Milling Market Dynamics

Drivers

High demand for high fructose syrups from the food and beverage industry

Increased demand for high fructose corn syrups in the carbonated beverage industry due to its 55 percent fructose content makes it sweeter than sucrose and results in lower manufacturing costs for manufacturers. As high fructose corn syrups are the main product produced in the wet-milling process, an increase in their demand is expected to drive the corn wet-milling market in the near future. Regardless of the Europe economic downturn, the Europe beverage industry is expected to grow significantly.

Growing importance of wet milling in animal feed industries

Other factors expected to fuel the Europe corn wet-milling market growth include rising demand for corn ethanol, wet milling products that are high in digestible fibre, amino acids, and energy, protein, cysteine, and methionine. The growing demand for biofuels will benefit the wet-milling industry and increase the demand for wet-milling.

Opportunity

Furthermore, rising demand for meat and meat products in growing regions will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the Europe trend toward consumption of animal protein diets will contribute to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Wet-Milling Market

Several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, resulting in the shutdown of F&B processing plants and the disruption of the food and beverages supply chain for a limited time. The shortage of F&B products and essential items, panics buying by consumers around the world, interruption of supply chains due to travel restrictions, and labour shortages have significantly impacted the F&B supply chain.

Major robot manufacturing companies worldwide reported a decline in revenue generation during the first and second quarters of 2020 due to lower sales caused by an economic slowdown caused by lockdown and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments worldwide, as well as a temporary drop in demand for automation.

Europe Wet-Milling Market Scope

Equipment

Milling Equipment

Steeping Equipment

Centrifuge System

Washing & Filtration System

Others

Application

Feed

Oil Processing

Starch Modification

Others

Source

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Others

End user

Starch

Sweetener

Corn Steep Liquor

Others

Wet-Milling Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The wet-milling market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, equipment, processing size, source, end product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the wet-milling market report are Germany, U.K, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe.

Germany has a thriving wet-milling market due to the growing demand for wet-milling in the food industry. As people become more aware of technological advancements, which have resulted in an increase in wet-milling products and by-products in Germany and the Netherlands, the Netherlands is growing in the European wet-milling market.

