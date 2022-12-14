Poultry Processing Equipment Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 6.40 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the poultry processing equipment market which was growing at a value of 4.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 6.40 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Consumption of animal meat products has skyrocketed in recent decades all over the world. As a result, consumers in urban areas have access to a much broader range of food options and better food availability than those in rural areas. This urbanisation trend contributes significantly to higher living standards and rising incomes, which in turn has a greater impact on the affordability of poultry processed food products.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing consumption of processed food and expansion of food chain outlets

Population growth, combined with rising per capita disposable income, is expected to increase demand for poultry processing equipment market, as well as consumption of processed foods, boosting market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand from the fast food outlets and chains and the continuous demand for the poultry products will further adds to the market growth.

Variety of applications in various food industry sectors

Due to their inherent advantages, such as quality control, durability, hygiene, and preservation, these systems are widely used in a variety of applications, including bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood, and poultry, dairy, and grains. The product is becoming more widely used in end-use industries, particularly in Asia Pacific, where rising domestic manufacturing and consumer income levels are driving innovation in this sector.

Opportunities

To improve global food security, one must increase pollution control measures and reduce food losses. Standard and advanced processing equipment can easily achieve these solutions. Over the forecast period, this is expected to create opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

COVID-19 Impact on Poultry Processing Equipment Market

The virus has had a significant impact on the poultry processing manufacturing industry, causing production and factory operations to be halted. It all started in China, which is the global hub for the supply of raw materials to companies, and then spread to the entire supply chain for manufacturing companies.

Furthermore, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicts that global FDI will fall by 5% to 15% as a result of a drop in manufacturing company operations due to factory shutdown. As a result, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to slow global investment in the meat and poultry processing manufacturing sector. This scenario has reduced demand for Meat and Poultry Processing, particularly in 2020.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market Scope

Type

Chicken

Roasted

Fried

Turkey

Ducks

Others

Equipment Type

Killing and DE feathering

Evisceration

Cut-ups

Deboning and Skinning

Marinating and Tumbling

Product Type

Fresh Processed

Raw Cooked

Pre-Cooked

Raw Fermented Sausages

Cured

Dried and Others

Meat and Poultry Processing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the poultry processing equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Asia Pacific market is experiencing rapid growth as a result of its expanding economy, expanding industrial base of food processing units driven by rapid urbanisation, and increasing demand for convenience food, which is driven by consumers’ increasing disposable income and purchasing power. The region is expected to see a significant increase in demand for advanced food processing machinery that helps reduce processing time and improve manufacturing efficiency.

