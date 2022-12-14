Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the brewing equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The beer is considered as the popular beverage that is produced by the fermentation process. Various grains such as wheat, rye and barley are fermented using yeast and water. Boiling, cooling, mashing, milling, lautering, wort separation, malting of the grain, conditioning, fermenting, cellaring, filtration, carbonation and filling are the methods included in the procedure of brewing. In European countries around 7,500 breweries are present. Recently, internet of things (IoT) technology is used in the brewery industries that provide the information of volume of ingredients, weight, waste products, light and gas levels.

Rise in the consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer and other alcoholic beverages is major factor driving the growth of brewing equipment market. Increase in the popularity of beer culture among end-users and growing number of microbreweries and brew pubs are the driving factors influencing the growth of the Brewing equipment market. Product innovations in the brewery equipment will boost the opportunities for the growth of brewing equipment market.

Global Brewing Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the brewing equipment market is segmented into brewhouse, cooling, milling, fermentation, filtration and filling.

On the basis of brewery type, the brewing equipment market is segmented into microbrewery, macrobrewery, brew pubs and regional.

On the basis of mode of operation, the brewing equipment market is segmented into manual, semi-automatic and automatic.

On the basis of size, the brewing equipment market is segmented into small size, mid-size and large size.

Brewing Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the brewing equipment market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Europe region dominates the brewing equipment market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the rising acquisition activities between leading multinational and craft breweries in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to score the highest CAGR due to the growing inclination towards different types of beer due to its health benefits in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Brewing Equipment Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the brewing equipment market report are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KASPAR SCHULZ BRAUEREIMASCHINENFABRIK & APPARATEBAUANSTALT GMBH, LFA LAVAL, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, MEURA, Della Toffola SpA, Criveller Group, XiMo, AG, Hypro, Ss Brewtech, ICC Northwest, Inc., GW Kent, FLECKS Brauhaus Technik Gmbh, KEG KING, DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE TECHNOLOGY, Prospero Equipment Corporation, BREWBILT MANUFACTURING INC, and Meto Beer Equipment, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

