Global AI in Agriculture Market Recent Study of Business Strategies and Latest Rising Trends

Growing focus on the technological advancements by the major players, rising up gradation of existing infrastructure with advanced systems and rising adoption of artificial intelligence especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market will exhibit a CAGR of 15.54% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market value would rocket up to USD 3.95 billion by 2029.

During the process of putting together this AI in Agriculture market research study, the goals of the marketing research have been kept in mind. Utilizing this market research study will be the most efficient and effective technique for you to gain insightful knowledge about the market. A market segmentation research is performed with regard to the markets that are covered, the geographic scope of the study, the years that are considered for the study, the pricing, and the currency. This report presents the findings of an in-depth market study that was carried out specifically for the purpose of shedding light on the opportunities, challenges, market structures, and driving forces that are relevant to your company as well as the extent of the competitive landscape. In order to achieve an acute awareness of emerging industry movements ahead of the competition, the AI in Agriculture report is of great assistance.

Growing focus on the technological advancements by the major players, rising up gradation of existing infrastructure with advanced systems and rising adoption of artificial intelligence especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market will exhibit a CAGR of 15.54% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market value would rocket up to USD 3.95 billion by 2029.

How Data Bridge Market Research Assists in Making Strategic Moves for AI in Agriculture Market Players?

The data provided in the AI in Agriculture market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

Major Companies Operating at both regional and global levels:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, Google LLC, Broadcom., Descartes Labs, Inc., Wipro Limited., Deere & Company, Granular, Inc., aWhere Inc., The Climate Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies Inc, Prospera Technologies, CropX inc., Harvest CROO Robotics LLC. and FarmBot among others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key global market and the regional market share?

What are the revenue-generating key market segments?

What are the key factors driving and challenging this market’s growth?

Who are the key market vendors and their growth strategies?

What are the latest trends influencing the growth of this market?

What are the variables influencing the market growth in the primary regions?

What are the factors influencing the growth of the parent market?

Market Segmentation of AI in Agriculture Market:

On the basis of offering, the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is segmented into hardware, software, service, artificial intelligence-as-a-service. Hardware is sub segmented into network, storage device and processor. Software is sub segmented into AI Platform and AI Solution. Service is sub segmented into support and maintenance and deployment and integration.

On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is segmented into predictive analytics, machine learning and computer vision.

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is segmented into livestock monitoring, precision farming, agriculture robots, livestock monitoring, drone analytics and others. Precision farming is sub segmented into yield monitoring, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, field mapping and irrigation management. Others are sub segmented into smart greenhouse applications, fish farming application and soil management. Soil Management is further sub segmented into nutrient monitoring and moisture monitoring.

Global AI in Agriculture Market: Regional Analysis

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Our support team consisting of qualified and well-informed market advisors is there to help you save money and time by providing the following services and more:

**Narrow your search based on specific categories within a market

**Identify an entire plethora of pertinent reports

**Sift reports based on their scope and research methodology

**Objectively consult with you to help you gain maximum value for your investment

**Coordinate with publishers for customization requests

**Work closely with your team to ensure timely delivery of reports

