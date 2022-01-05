The primary solar eclipse of 2021 was seen on June 10 and the impending solar eclipse will be absolute. The impending solar eclipse will be found in Antarctica, South Africa, South America and Australia.

The second and last solar eclipse of 2021 will happen on December 4, 2021. According to Subendu Patnaik, representative overseer of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, the last solar eclipse won’t be apparent in India and different pieces of the nation including Odisha.

The principal solar eclipse of 2021 was seen on June 10 and the impending solar eclipse will be absolute. The forthcoming solar eclipse will be found in Antarctica, South Africa, South America and Australia. The last solar eclipse of this current year won’t be apparent in India. The solar eclipse on December 4 will begin around 11 AM and will endure till 3:07 in the early evening.

The length will contrast from one country to another. A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves before the Sun as seen from an area on Earth. During solar eclipse, it gets dimmer and dimmer outside as increasingly more of the Sun is covered by the Moon. As indicated by Patnaik, there will be two solar and an equivalent number of lunar eclipses in 2022.

The following Solar Eclipse in India will happen on October 25, 2022 and lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022. Both will be apparent in India. The other two eclipses-Solar eclipse on April 30 and Lunar eclipse on May 16 will not apparent in India.