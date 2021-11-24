Police charge Amazon India Workers in drug carrying case

Senior leaders at Amazon’s business in India have been charged after two men purportedly utilized the site as a feature of a weed carrying activity.

Last week, police in the focal territory of Madhya Pradesh captured two individuals for purportedly dealing 20kg of the medication to other Indian states.

Police say the men had exchanged marijuana on the site the appearance of selling stevia leaves, a characteristic sugar.

Amazon said it was offering data to law requirement.

“Amazon has zero-capacity to bear unfortunate behavior and makes a severe move against people or outsiders for infringement of our approaches or pertinent laws,” said the organization.

It said it doesn’t permit the posting and offer of unlawful items and it makes a severe move against dealers viewed as disrupting its norms on illegal merchandise.

State police said chief heads of Amazon India had been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

This was because of “contrasts in replies in archives given by the organization in light of police questions and realities uncovered by conversation,” police said in an assertion.

Specialists didn’t say the number of leaders had been charged.

A sum of 1,000kg of cannabis, worth about $148,000 (£110,000), was assessed to have supposedly been sold utilizing the site.

The case is the most recent legitimate issue being managed by Amazon’s Indian business, which is additionally confronting a contest examination in the country.

Alongside Flipkart, an auxiliary of US retail goliath Walmart, Amazon India is being tested by controllers over claims that they gave special treatment to certain dealers.

In September, Amazon additionally supposedly dispatched an inside test after claims that at least one of its Indian workers had paid off authorities.