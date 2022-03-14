Peng Shuai: WTA says concerns stay for Chinese tennis star after IOC call

The Women’s Tennis Association has said that a call between Peng Shuai and the leader of the International Olympic Committee doesn’t address its interests over the Chinese player’s prosperity.

An IOC articulation after the call said Peng seemed, by all accounts, to be protected and well.

Peng, 35, vanished from the public eye for just about three weeks after she made rape charges against a senior Chinese minister.

Her nonappearance set off boundless global concern.

Sports stars and legislatures approached China to give verification that she was protected.

The objection over the tennis star’s clear vanishing from the public eye incited Chinese state media to deliver a progression of photos and recordings that seemed to show everything was well.

On Sunday, the IOC delivered an assertion after IOC President Thomas Bach held a video call with three-time Olympian.

The IOC account said Peng had “expressed gratitude toward the IOC for its anxiety about her prosperity”.

“She clarified that she is protected and all things considered, residing at her home in Beijing, however might want to have her security regarded as of now,” it added.

“She likes to invest her energy with loved ones at this moment,” it said. “In any case, she will keep on being engaged with tennis.”

The IOC articulation additionally incorporated a picture of the video call occurring, with Ms Peng seen grinning to the camera.

Be that as it may, the WTA said the new recordings “don’t ease or address the WTA’s anxiety about her prosperity and capacity to impart without oversight or intimidation”.