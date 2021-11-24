Group inconvenience compromises fate of French football, says sports minister

Rehashed swarm inconvenience at Ligue 1 matches is putting the “endurance” of French football “in question”, says sports minister Roxana Maracineanu.

Sunday’s down among Lyon and Marseille was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit by a jug tossed from the stands five minutes into the game.

Payet has as of now been hit with a container during a match this season.

This season the association has been defaced by swarm savagery, rocket tossing and pitch intrusions.

On Monday, the French League (LFP) declared Lyon will play their next home Ligue 1 game away from plain view forthcoming an examination concerning Sunday’s difficulty.

Lyon have Reims on 1 December, with the aftereffect of the examination expected to be followed through on 8 December.

“They need to go to an arrangement, this sort of issue is for the association to settle,” Maracineanu told France Info radio.

“Everybody should comprehend that it’s the endurance of French soccer that is in question.”

France’s games and inside services will meet over the issue on Tuesday.

Sunday’s down was stopped for over two hours before formally being canceled.

“It’s an existence where a great many euros are in question,” added Maracineanu.

“We can’t permit that a telecaster, who has purchased privileges, should keep the discussion moving for over an hour as they could when we don’t say whether the match will proceed.”