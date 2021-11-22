Telegram is set to present another Sponsored Messages. According to the organization, the element will permit clients to advance their channels and bots. The organization says that even with the expansion of the new element, there will in any case be no advertisements in talks on Telegram. Supported messages won’t show up in your talk list, private visits, or gatherings according to the organization. Telegram has expressed that client information won’t be utilized to target promotions.

Telegram says that Sponsored messages may be displayed in huge public one-to-many stations, which have more 1000 individuals, and will be founded on the subject of the public stations wherein they are shown. This implies that no client information will be dissected to show them.

The organization says administrators of one-to-many stations on Telegram send standard messages to advance something and the presentation of the Sponsored Messages will empower a more “easy to use” approach for something similar.

The Sponsored messages include is as of now in the testing stage and won’t be accessible to everybody, first thing. The organization has expressed that once the element is completely dispatched and Telegram takes care of its essential expenses, the organization will begin offering promotion income to the administrators of the stations where Sponsored Messages are shown.

Telegram has said that it won’t impart private information to publicists. Moreover, Telegram as of late dispatched another 8.2 update, which presented different elements. The new update makes it simpler for clients to find the photographs or recordings, and furthermore gives administrators more command over who can join and see the visit with new settings.

The update awards clients admittance to worldwide talk subjects, new intelligent emoticons and will likewise permit clients to add subtitles to the photographs that are shared on Telegram.