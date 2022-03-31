An ‘practically complete’ lunar overshadowing will happen today on November 19, when the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow. It will take on a ruddy shade. This is additionally the last lunar overshadowing of the year and the longest in almost 600 years. The lunar shroud starts at 1.02 am EST on November 19 or around 11.32 am Indian standard time and happens till 7.04 am or around 5:34 pm IST.

As per NASA, “this is the longest fractional lunar overshadowing in a thousand years, getting started at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds.” The last lunar shroud which was longer happened on February 18, 1440 at almost 3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds. Here’s beginning and end to have some familiarity with about the fractional lunar obscuration that is occurring today.

Tragically, the greater part of India won’t get to see the lunar overshadowing. Be that as it may, those living in the upper east piece of India will get to watch it. One can, be that as it may, watch the live stream of the overshadowing on the YouTube channel of Lowell Observatory and timeanddate.com. India will just experience a complete lunar overshadowing on November 8, 2022, which is some time away.

A little piece of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will get to see the overshadowing, and those from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand may see the end some portion of the obscuration also.

As indicated by NASA, the best review will be close to the pinnacle of the overshadowing at 4:03 AM EST or 2.30 pm India standard time. Given this is during the pinnacle of the day in India, a large portion of us should pass up the shroud.

NASA is considering this one an ‘practically complete lunar shroud’ on the grounds that almost 99.1 percent of the Moon’s circle will be inside the Earth’s umbra or the most obscure piece of the Earth’s shadow. The lunar obscuration happens when Sun, Earth, and Moon adjust into one line, yet this time it’s anything but an ideal arrangement.