One97 Communications, which runs advanced installments stage Paytm, saw its stock dive over 26% from its issue cost of Rs 2,150 in what ended up being a disillusioning presentation for the computerized installments major on the Indian financial exchanges. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, organizer and CEO of One97 Communications, said the posting, which was greatly advertised for being the biggest public contribution in the nation, ought to be just considered its “first day” on the business sectors and not as impression of the organization’s drawn out presentation.

Paytm’s IPO returns on the of fruitful postings by other computerized new businesses like Zomato, Nykaa, Policybazaar, which got higher valuations in the public business sectors than their private valuations. Sharma said fintech stages like Paytm were not too perceived as other customer web firms that have opened up to the world. “These are straightforward models… In the event that I sell a wallet or a telephone or I can get food from a café… then, at that point, you realize the plan of action contrasted with [payments]… how would you secure clients? How would you bring in cash and how’s strategically pitching? These are questions asked by open market financial backers,” Sharma told ET in a meeting after the organization’s posting on Dalal Street on Thursday.

He said financial exchanges are “assessments of public sentiment” for the time being and “gauging machines” in the long haul. “Financial exchange can’t affect the motivation behind the organization,” he said, adding that Paytm actually decided to open up to the world as its plan of action expects it to make a tremendous environment around it in the long haul.