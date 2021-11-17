Realme Accessories counterfeit site comes up.

Realme (adapted as realme) is a Chinese cell phone producer that is an auxiliary of BBK Electronics. It was established by Sky (Li Bingzhong) on May 4, 2018, who was previous VP of Oppo and the head of Oppo India. It was a side project from Oppo which was altogether possessed by Oppo Electronics.

Prior to its startup on May 4, 2018, in India, Realme previously showed up in China in 2010 with the name “OPPO Real”.[1] It was a sub-brand of OPPO (which is itself an auxiliary of BBK Electronics)[2] until its arrangement as a side project on May 4, 2018.[3][4][5] Oppo didn’t determine whether it had moved its support in Realme to BBK. Previous Oppo Vice President and Head of Oppo India and Overseas Department, Sky Li, has still recollect his time during the 2017 Diwali celebration in India before his establishment of this organization.

Realme isn’t only a cell phone organization any longer and sells different items across various classifications. One of the renowned item classes it sells its items in is TWS earbuds. What’s more, presently, a phony site has sprung up on the web asserting that its selling all the earbuds, both remote and TWS made by Realme.

The Mobile Indian recognized the site with the area realmebuds.com that is professing to sell the majority of the sound items made by realme. These incorporate Buds Air 2, Buds Air Pro, Buds Q2 Neo, Buds Q2 and then some. If it’s not too much trouble, be careful that the site is phony and we would demand the clients to not organization anything by means of this site.

At the point when The Mobile Indian got some information about the phony site the organization recognized it and said their legitimate group is investigating activity against the phony site and have encouraged the clients to be careful with such destinations.

We have seen that the phony Realme site is likewise being advanced through Google Ads. This makes certain individuals trust that it’s a genuine site. The general plan of the site has been made to reproduce the experience of the first site. However, aside from that everything is phony including an email id. The designers of the phony site have dispatched the site just to swindle individuals and flee with their well deserved cash. Additionally, the producer of the site is by all accounts selling items at a lower cost than the first which likewise draws in certain purchasers. The item pictures being utilized are additionally from the first site.