Facebook Inc is changing its organization name to Meta Platforms Inc or Meta. The declaration by the organization’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s Oculus Connect occasion. Alongside the new logo, the organization additionally reported another logo.

The change likewise met with savages on Twitter. In a post on its web-based media stage, Twitter seemed to taunt Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration about the change.

Nonetheless, it appears to be that savages aren’t the main issue the organization will have. With the new logo, Facebook may now have some genuine issues as a German headache application ‘M-sense Migräne’created by the organization Newsenselab has attacked Meta as its logo is by all accounts intensely motivated by the application.

M-sense Migräne, a Berlin-based wellbeing startup, offers treatment programs for individuals experiencing headaches and migraines. It was made by Newsenselab in 2016.

“We are exceptionally regarded that @facebook felt motivated by the logo of our headache application – perhaps they’ll get propelled by our information security strategies also,” said the organization in a tweet.

The organization additionally took an agree at Zuckerberg, saying that he can download the M sense Migräne application to treat the headache being brought about by the rebranding.

Notwithstanding, it is improbable that the firm will make a lawful move against Meta. Answering to a client on the Twitter string, the organization explained that it isn’t saying that Meta took it yet they are regarded to have them motivated.