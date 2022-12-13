Global Facial Recognition market Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth Analysis

In this report, industry trends are formulated on macro level which helps businesses comprehend market landscape and possible future issues. Also, the reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are displayed in this market report. This market report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Qualitative and transparent research studies are carried out devotedly to offer you an outstanding market research report for your niche.

Rising advancements in technology and rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security are the major factors attributable to the growth of facial recognition market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the facial recognition market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.10% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This signifies that the facial recognition market value will rise up to USD 15.00012 billion by the year 2028.

Key market players

The major players covered in the facial recognition market report are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., , FaceFirst, Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the facial recognition market is segmented into 2D facial recognition, 3D face recognition and facial analyst.

On the basis of component, the facial recognition market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is sub-segmented into scanners, cameras, handled devices and integrated devices.

On the basis of application, the facial recognition market is segmented into homeland security, criminal investigation, ID management, physical security, intelligent signage, web application, business intelligence, photo indexing and sorting and others. Others segment is sub-segmented into VIP recognition, automotive and phone, PC and banking login.

On the basis of end users, the facial recognition market is segmented into government and transportation, military and defense, BSFI, retail, hospitality and others.

