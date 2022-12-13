Global IT Operations Analytics Market Developments, Revenue, Sales and Competitive Landscape Report

This market research report also provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It not only assists you with the informed decision making but also helps with smart working. For research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions are taken into account. In no doubt, businesses will increase sustainability and profitability with this market research report. this report is also a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Information technology (IT) operations analytics market size is valued at USD 122.99 billion by 2028 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.07% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on information technology (IT) operations analytics provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

North America leads the information technology (IT) operations analytics market because of the high adoption of IT operations analytics solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to rise in the awareness of operational analytics amongst enterprises in emerging countries such as China and India and rise in the popularity of cloud computing and the high adoption of IoT and smart technologies.

The major players covered in the information technology (IT) operations analytics market report are IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft, Splunk Inc., Sumo Logic, Nexthink, VMware Inc., AppDynamics, ExtraHop Networks, Evolven Software, HelpSystems, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Zenoss Inc., Apptio, Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Information technology (IT) operations analytics market is segmented on the basis of component into solution and services. Solution has further been segmented into log management, application performance management (APM), network and security management, root cause analysis, anomaly detection and others. Others have further been sub-segmented into cost management and capacity management and business process monitoring. Services have further been segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services have further been sub-segmented into consulting, system integration and implementation and support and maintenance.

On the basis of deployment mode, the information technology (IT) operations analytics market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on organization size, the information technology (IT) operations analytics market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The end user segment of the information technology (IT) operations analytics market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, telecom and others.

