Global IoT Connected Machines Market Detailed Analysis of top Ventures with Regional Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the internet of things (IoT) connected machines market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.62% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Leading Companies Operating at both regional and global levels:

The major players covered in the IoT connected machines market report are Advantech Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, B&R, Beckhoff, Cisco Systems, Dell, General Electric, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., IBM Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Capgemini., PLEX SYSTEMS, ABB, Akamai Technologies, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation of IoT Connected Machines Market:

IoT connected machines market is segmented on the basis of component and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the IoT connected machines market is segmented into hardware, software/platform and services. Hardware is segmented into IoT kits and gateways. Services segment is divided into consulting services, integration services and support services.

The industry segment of IoT connected machines market is divided into automotive, aviation, oil & gas, transportation, power generation & utility, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and other

Global IoT Connected Machines Market: Regional Analysis

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

