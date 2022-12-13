Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market is expected to Reach USD 29,561.80 thousand by 2029

By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of formulating Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market research report is commenced with the expert advice. This industry report contains a chapter on the global Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. This market report makes organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods. Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market document contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

The growing demand for innovative aerospace components significantly impacts the expansion of the market for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB). In line with this, the gaining popularity of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in the automotive industry, and increasing demand for consumer electronic goods, are key determinants favoring the growth of the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market during the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is expected to reach USD 29,561.80 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. "Aerospace & defense" accounts for the most prominent end-use segment in the respective market owing to the demand for HTPB adhesives and binders in various industries such as automotive, construction, and other industries.

Market Definition

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of the chemical compound butadiene with hydroxyl functional groups completed at the individual end. Polyurethane polymers are produced with the reaction of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene with isocyanates. It is a liquid that is translucent and has a color alike to that of wax paper and viscosity texture as that of corn syrup. The major application area for the HTPB compounds is solid rocket propellant. Due to the properties such as excellent hydrophobicity, low glass transition temperatures, and low volatiles content, these polybutadienes are used majorly in aerospace and defense industries.

Some of the major market players engaged in the Middle East & Africa hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market are

Evonik Industries AG

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Cray Valley (A Subsidiary of TotalEnergies)

Polymer Source. Inc.

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)

among others.

Regulatory Framework

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): All components of HTPB are listed or excluded from listing on the United States Environmental Protection Agency Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) inventory. This product contains no toxic chemicals in excess of the applicable de minimis concentration subject to the reporting requirements of Section 313 of Title III of the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act of 1986 and 40 CFR Part 372.

THE MARKET DYNAMICS OF THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HYDROXYL-TERMINATED POLYBUTADIENE (HTPB) MARKET INCLUDE:

Drivers/Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market

Growing demand for innovative aerospace components

Aerospace components are usually made from advanced materials, including hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, titanium alloys, nickel-based super alloys, and other ceramics. Aircraft manufacturers have benefited greatly due to advancements in material science. Therefore, the efficiency of the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene in aerospace technology improves airplane wings and makes aircraft more lightweight and fuel-efficient.

Gaining popularity of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in the automotive industry

With the increase in disposable incomes across major economies of the world. The demand for automobiles has flourished. This increase in automobile production can also be attributed to the easy availability of loans and continued preference for personal mobility, especially after the pandemic. The demand for commercial vehicles has also increased due to trade activities.

The use of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in solid rocket propellant

Growing active participation and interest by governments in strengthening their space capabilities. Rise in efforts and initiatives by space agencies, research centers, and even private companies in some parts of the globe to launch unmanned space vehicles. Growing satellite launches for communication purposes. These are the key drivers behind the demand for rocket propulsion systems growth. This growth in the Middle East & Africa aerospace industry directly impacts the hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market growth.

Positive outlook towards consumer electronic goods

Consumer or home electronics are electric devices designed for everyday use, generally in private homes. Consumer electronics encompass a variety of gadgets used for entertainment, communication, and recreation, including mobile phones, TVs, and circuit boards. The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market remains a very active market, driven primarily by the consumer electronics and communications industries. In response to increasingly fierce competition in the industry, EMS providers are increasingly embracing innovative and strategic business models along with an increased demand for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB).

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HYDROXYL-TERMINATED POLYBUTADIENE (HTPB) MARKET SCOPE

The Middle East & Africa hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Low Molecular Weight Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes

Conventional Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes

On the basis of product, the Middle East & Africa hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented into conventional hydroxyl-terminated polybutadienes and low molecular weight hydroxyl-terminated polybutadienes.

Application

Rocket Fuel

Polyurethane

Paint

Rubber Material

Others

On the basis of application, the Middle East & Africa hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented into rocket fuel, rubber material, paint, polyurethane, and others.

End Use

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building And Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

Middle East & Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application, and end use, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market report are Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Saudi Arabia dominates the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market because of the increased demand for HTPB in the automotive industry. Saudi Arabia is followed by the United Arab Emirates and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to growing demand for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) from the aerospace and defense industry in the region. South Africa follows the United Arab Emirates. It is expected to grow significantly owing to the rising application of HTPB in various industrial applications such as paint, rocket fuel, and adhesives.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter’s five forces analysis, and case studies are some pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Middle East & Africa brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Quantifiable Data:

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) revenue and growth rate by market (history and forecast)

Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Sales revenue, volume and Y-O-Y growth rate (base year) of Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) market

Key Research: Industry experts from the global Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations, were the main source of collection of data. To collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects, we interviewed all major sources.

Critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications, was the primary focus of secondary research. Market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development, has also been done to provide a detailed picture of the current market situation. Qualitative data: Includes factors affecting or influencing market dynamics and market growth. To list some names in related sections

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market?

