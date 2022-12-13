Feed Binders Market Size to Surpass USD 8.68 Billion with CAGR of 4.30% by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the feed binders market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.68 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Feed binders are natural or synthetic ingredients that are added to feed to improve performance. The primary goal of these binders is to keep the feed’s components intact and prevent decomposition. They improve animal health by reducing livestock diseases and improving feed stability and quality. The most common binder gums and starches, clay, hydrocolloids, gelatine, molasses, and wheat gluten are the most standard binders.

Some of the major players operating in the feed binders market are:

Alltech (U.S)

Dupont (U.S)

BASF SE(Germany)

ADM (U.S)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S)

FMC Corporation (U.S)

Darling Ingredients (U.S)

Gelita AG (Germany)

CP Kelco (U.S)

Avebe (Netherlands)

Emsland Group (Germany)

Borregaard AS (Norway)

DSM (Netherlands)

Kemin Indistries, Inc. (U.S)

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (China)

FEED BINDERS MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growth in the compound feed industry

In order to address global food and agriculture concerns, the feed sector is crucial. To enhance animal digestibility, feed makers are becoming more cognizant of the need to increase the nutritional value of feed products. The FAO estimates that global compound feed production is around 1 billion tonnes per year. Compound feed is the finished feed product made up of various raw materials and additives. Feed additives are used to improve the nutritional value, shelf life, and quality of the feed. The compound feed industry is expanding rapidly, necessitating the development of new additives for the feed market.

Rising awareness for animal nutrition

Feed binders help improve animal performance, enhance material handling, and disease control, which will likely boost the growth of the feed binders market in the forecast period of 2022-2029, owing to the rising awareness regarding animal nutrition and rising consumption of meat globally. On the other hand, the increasing number of initiatives by manufacturers to enter untapped markets and the rising popularity of natural solutions will provide various opportunities for the growth of the feed binders market during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Substantially rising raw material costs for naturally occurring feed binders such as starch, lignin, and wheat are expected to drive feed binders market demand, creating opportunities for industry participants over the forecast period. Increased population and disposable income, combined with health benefits, are expected to drive up demand for plant and animal protein, putting pressure on farmers of livestock (cattle and aquaculture). Farmers cannot keep up with rising demand, creating lucrative opportunities for feed binders manufacturers.

Restraints

High raw material prices and an increasing number of restrictions and regulatory bans will act as market restraints for the growth of feed binders during the forecast period.

This feed binders market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the feed binders market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

GLOBAL FEED BINDERS MARKET SCOPE

The feed binders market is segmented on the basis of type, and feed type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Source

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of source, the feed binders market is segmented into natural, and synthetic.

Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Aquatic animals

Dogs & cats

Others

Based on livestock, the feed binders market is segmented into poultry, swine, cattle, aquatic animals, dogs & cats, and others.

Type

Lignosulfonates

Plant gums & starches

Gelatine & other hydrocolloids

Molasses

Clay

Others

Based on the type, the feed binders market is segmented into lignosulfonates, plant gums & starches, gelatine & other hydrocolloids, molasses, clay, and others.

Application

Moist

Pellets

Crumbles

Others

The feed binders market is also segmented on the basis of application. The application is segmented into moist, pellets, crumbles, and others.

Feed Binders Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Feed Binders market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Feed Binders market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Feed Binders within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Feed Binders market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Below is the TOC of the report:

Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Feed Binders Market Overview Feed Binders Supply Chain Analysis Feed Binders Pricing Analysis Global Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Feed Binders Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

