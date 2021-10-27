The following tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2021-22 opens for membership today, October 25. Purchasing gold in the merry season is viewed as promising in India. Along these lines, assuming you need to contribute a genuinely long haul skyline of 8 years and need to profit from gold value appreciation without managing in real gold.

“Sovereign Gold Bonds is the most ideal method of putting resources into gold in computerized structure without buying the gold in actual structure,” says Mr Prathamesh Mallya, AVP-Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel One Ltd.

1) The membership period for 2021-22 Series-VII will be of 5 days beginning today.

2) The issue cost has been fixed at ₹4,765 per gram of gold.

3) The issue cost of the gold bonds will be ₹50 per gram less for the individuals who buy in on the web and pay through advanced mode.

4) The bonds will be sold through banks (with the exception of little money banks and installment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), assigned mail centers, and perceived stock trades (National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange).

5) The residency of the bond will be for a time of eight years with a leave choice after the fifth year to be practiced on the following interest installment dates.

6) These securities are exchanged the optional business sectors.

7) The financial backers will be remunerated at a proper pace of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-yearly on the ostensible worth.

8) The base allowable speculation will be 1 gram of gold.

9) The most extreme restriction of membership will be 4 kg for people, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and comparable substances per monetary (April-March).

10) SGBs held till development draw in no capital increases charge. On the off chance that the SGBs are sold before the development date on the trades, the capital additions will be imposed at the material rates. Premium procured from SGBs is available according to the financial backer’s duty chunk.