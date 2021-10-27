Asus says that the VivoBook K15 OLED is made out of aluminum composite and plastic — this is a light PC at 1.8 kgs and it has a thin profile making it simple to haul around. The sides of the gadget are smooth and you can open the top with one hand. The Asus VivoBook K15 OLED is sold in three tones Black, Silver and Gold — we got the previous for audit.

The 15.6-inch FHD OLED show on the Asus VivoBook K15 OLED is effectively the best equipment include on this gadget. It upholds a 100% DCI-P3 shading range and tones are shown precisely on this gadget. Asus says the presentation is likewise DisplayHDR 600 confirmed and can make an appearance to 1.07 billion tones, and practically any kind of content looks incredible on this screen. Re-watching Stranger Things on the splendid OLED show looks incredible, and the minutes when the foundation goes genuinely dark looks extraordinary on this showcase.

Something else that is quickly recognizable is the manner by which brilliant the presentation on the VivoBook K15 OLED can get, particularly when you are utilizing the PC outside. The showcase is fresh and clear significantly under brilliant daylight, regardless of whether it’s excessively intelligent. Sitting at an outside bistro with this PC implies you will actually want to perceive what you’re composing without having to continually change the showcase, and great survey points mean you’ll have no issues watching a film with a companion or two sitting close by.

Asus has given a full chiclet console design which offers an agreeable 1.4mm travel which takes a little becoming acclimated to — in case you’ve been utilizing a PC without a numeric keypad. The Enter key has a brilliant line around it, however it seems, by all accounts, to be generally surface level and Asus might have presumably skirted this for tasteful purposes. The touchpad isn’t the biggest we’ve seen at this value point, yet it takes care of business. The VivoBook K15 OLED likewise accompanies a little unique mark scanner however it is very inconsistent – a superior area may have been the force button all things considered.

The Asus VivoBook K15 OLED is furnished with the AMD Ryzen 5500U chipset with incorporated Radeon Graphics, alongside 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a strong state drive for the framework. The VivoBook K15 OLED can deal with most everyday assignments easily.