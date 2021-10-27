These are a portion of the last great looks we’ll get at NASA’s enormous James Webb Space Telescope before it leaves this world until the end of time.

On Monday (Oct. 18), NASA posted a couple photographs on Twitter of the $10 billion Webb in its cleanroom at Europe’s Spaceport, in the French Guiana town of Kourou. The observatory overshadows the rabbit suit-clad experts preparing Webb for dispatch, which is booked to occur Dec. 18 on an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket.

Webb, which NASA bills as the replacement of its notable (and still extremely utilitarian) Hubble Space Telescope, shown up in French Guiana last Tuesday (Oct. 12) following a 16-day sea journey that covered 5,800 miles (9,300 kilometers).

However, that excursion was nothing contrasted with what lies ahead. After dispatch, the telescope will engine to the Earth-sun Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally steady spot in space around 930,000 miles (1.5 million km) from our planet.

These occasions were caught in a progression of lovely pictures as of late shared by the Guyanese Space Center, the European Space Agency (ESA), and NASA by means of their JWST Twitter accounts (more are posted on the NASA JWST Flickr page). This cycle included cautiously lifting the telescope from its pressing holder and raising it in an upward direction, a similar design Webb its dispatches to space on board an Ariane 5 rocket.

The journey started with the James Webb being shipped from Northrop Grumman’s base camp in Redondo Beach, California, which is the place where the foldable observatory went through conclusive tests to guarantee that it would send and work appropriately once it arrived at space. By late August, the testing was finished, and designs went through one more month collapsing the observatory up and setting it in a defensive compartment for transport.

That is a lot farther away than the Earth-circling Hubble Space Telescope, which was overhauled by space explorers multiple times somewhere in the range of 1993 and 2009. (There will be no manned support missions to Webb.)

When Webb arrives at that far off objective, it will send its tennis-court-sized awning and start concentrating on the universe with the guide of an essential mirror 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) across — almost multiple times more extensive than Hubble’s.