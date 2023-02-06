Forensic Genomics Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 13.35 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Competitive Landscape

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, Global Forensic Genomics Market size was valued at USD 8.21 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.14 % from 2022 to 2030.

In the growing field of personalized medicine, an individual’s genetic sequence is utilized to reach conclusions regarding prevention of illness, diagnosis, and treatment. Clinicians can choose the optimal drug or therapy for the patient based on their genetic profile and administer it in accordance with the suggested dose or schedule. Personalized medicine is advancing as a result of data from Human Genome Project. Investigation biological genealogies, also referred as forensic genomics, is a new technique for discovering criminals or victim in criminal investigations based on the use of genetic information from direct-to-consumer companies. To identify unknown people, forensic genomics analyses DNA segments known as identity-by-descent (IBD) sections, which demonstrate shared ancestry.

Request For a Sample Report @ https://futuremarketconsulting.com/request-sample/53429

The market’s expansion is hampered by a scarcity of certified and prospective professionals. Instruments and regulatory frameworks are quite expensive. When using genomic datasets for research, technical issues in massive database processing were discovered. The high spending of genetic technology may act as a marketing barrier as well. Despite the fact that the goal of forensic genomics is to shape the future of a global healthcare system, excessive equipment costs have limited its usage to only developed countries. As most firms employ advance sequencing technology in conjunction using consumer datasets, the forensic genomics market is likely to grow rapidly. The market may evolve in context of the limits of traditional testing procedures and the difficulties to validate alternative methodologies to improve investigations.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising security risks & rising criminal cases

Demand to create larger databases

Challenges

Excessive R&D and equipment costing

Absence of qualified professionals

Opportunities

Developing economies rising investments to develop new technologies to overcome on conventional methods

Key Players

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Eurofins Scientific Group (Eurofins Discovery)

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Verogen, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Segmentation

By Component

Kits & Consumables

Analyzers & Sequencers

Software

By Method

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next-generation Sequencing

PCR Amplification

By Application

Criminal Testing

Paternity & Familial Testing

Bio-surveillance

Others

By Region

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America);

North America (US, Canada, Mexico);

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe);

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific);

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa);

The forensic genomics market is growing due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies in forensic sciences. This market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing use of DNA analysis in criminal investigations, advancements in sequencing technologies, and growing government initiatives for forensic sciences.

Forensic genomics refers to the application of genomic technologies in forensic sciences to identify and analyze DNA samples collected from crime scenes or bodies. This technology has revolutionized the field of forensic sciences, making it easier to solve crimes and identify suspects. It also helps in the exclusion of innocent suspects and provides evidence for court proceedings.

The market is segmented based on technology, application, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented into DNA sequencing, real-time PCR, microarray, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into forensic DNA analysis, human identification, paternity testing, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, crime labs, forensic service providers, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for forensic genomics, followed by Europe. The growth in these regions can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of well-established forensic science departments.

In conclusion, the growing demand for advanced technologies in forensic sciences, increasing government initiatives, and advancements in sequencing technologies are driving the growth of the forensic genomics market.

Click here to buy full report @ https://futuremarketconsulting.com/buy-now/53429

About Future Market Consulting

Future Market Consulting a legacy of exceptional knowledge, integrated into providing service offers a one-stop solution that surpasses core research processes & industry standards focusing on the client’s competency, strategies, growth factors, and business intelligence by creating an algorithm for meaningful data insights and presentations through a unique blend of vast industry coverage, expertise in every domain, professional work ethics & values, data authenticity & privacy.

Contact Us

Sarah Ivans | Business Development

Phone: +1 617 297 8902

Email: [email protected]

Future Market Consulting

Website: www.futuremarketconsulting.com