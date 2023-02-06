DNA Forensics Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 10.88 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Business Development Strategies and Competitive Analysis

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, DNA Forensics Market size was valued at USD 4.28 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.88 Billion by 2030, will grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030.
In forensic science, the DNA test is used to identify criminals using solid biological evidence. Each individual has a distinct DNA identity, and DNA forensics can be used to identify offenders, diagnose hereditary disorders, practice forensic medicine, study malignant processes, and discover infectious microorganisms. Cells, teeth, saliva, blood, hairs, gums, and sperm are the most typically retrieved sources of genetic material. Factors driving the industry include rising crime rates worldwide, government initiatives, and funding for forensic programs. The DNA Forensic market is projected to expand substantially due to the rising security concerns, advancements in diagnostic technologies and growing awareness about role played by the product in various critical activities. Furthermore, advanced DNA forensic technology and expanding both inorganic and organic practices by key players are expected to drive growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing costs of DNA detection methods and a lack of qualified practitioners are restricting business expansion.
The DNA Forensics Market is a rapidly growing industry that is estimated to reach $17.5 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2026. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for DNA testing in various fields such as criminal investigations, paternity testing, and genetic disorders.
The market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, and others. The NGS technology segment holds the largest market share due to its increased accuracy, high speed, and cost-effectiveness.
Based on application, the market is segmented into forensic DNA analysis, paternity testing, genetic disorders, and others. The forensic DNA analysis segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for DNA testing in criminal investigations.
Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for DNA testing in the US and Canada.
Key Players
Lockheed Martin Corp
ZyGEM Corp
M2SYS Technologies
NEC Corp
Safran identity & Security
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Oxygen Forensics, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
Mawi DNA Technologies LLC
Hamilton Company
Segmentation
By Product Type
Analyzers & Sequencer
Software & Services
Consumables
By Deployment
In-Laboratory
Portable
By Source
Hair
Blood
Bones
Others
By Technique
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Capillary Electrophoresis
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Rapid DNA Analysis
Automated Liquid Handling Technology
Microarrays
Others
By Application
Genome Sequencing
Bio-Surveillance
Judicial/Law Enforcement
Other Applications
By Region
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America);
North America (US, Canada, Mexico);
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe);
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific);
Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa);
DNA Forensics Market covid 19 impact analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the DNA forensics market. The initial impact was a slowdown in demand due to the closure of forensic labs and courts. However, as the pandemic continues, the market has seen an increase in demand for DNA testing as a result of the widespread use of COVID-19 testing.
The use of DNA forensics in COVID-19 testing has led to an increase in the demand for products such as DNA extraction kits and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) reagents. These products are used to extract and amplify DNA from samples, which are then used to identify the presence of the virus. The increased demand for these products has resulted in a surge in the price of raw materials and reagents, which has had a positive impact on the DNA forensics market.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in the use of remote DNA testing, as many forensic labs and courts are operating remotely due to social distancing measures. The use of remote DNA testing has allowed for a faster and more efficient processing of DNA samples, which has resulted in an increase in demand for DNA forensics services.
Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the DNA forensics market, as the increased demand for DNA testing has resulted in increased revenue for the industry. However, the long-term impact of the pandemic on the DNA forensics market remains uncertain, as the global economy is expected to take a significant hit in the coming months.
