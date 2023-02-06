DNA Forensics Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 10.88 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Business Development Strategies and Competitive Analysis

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, DNA Forensics Market size was valued at USD 4.28 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.88 Billion by 2030, will grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

In forensic science, the DNA test is used to identify criminals using solid biological evidence. Each individual has a distinct DNA identity, and DNA forensics can be used to identify offenders, diagnose hereditary disorders, practice forensic medicine, study malignant processes, and discover infectious microorganisms. Cells, teeth, saliva, blood, hairs, gums, and sperm are the most typically retrieved sources of genetic material. Factors driving the industry include rising crime rates worldwide, government initiatives, and funding for forensic programs. The DNA Forensic market is projected to expand substantially due to the rising security concerns, advancements in diagnostic technologies and growing awareness about role played by the product in various critical activities. Furthermore, advanced DNA forensic technology and expanding both inorganic and organic practices by key players are expected to drive growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing costs of DNA detection methods and a lack of qualified practitioners are restricting business expansion.

Request For a Sample Report @ https://futuremarketconsulting.com/request-sample/53428

The DNA Forensics Market is a rapidly growing industry that is estimated to reach $17.5 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2026. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for DNA testing in various fields such as criminal investigations, paternity testing, and genetic disorders.

The market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, and others. The NGS technology segment holds the largest market share due to its increased accuracy, high speed, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on application, the market is segmented into forensic DNA analysis, paternity testing, genetic disorders, and others. The forensic DNA analysis segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for DNA testing in criminal investigations.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for DNA testing in the US and Canada.

Major players operating in the DNA Forensics Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Limited, and others.

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corp

ZyGEM Corp

M2SYS Technologies

NEC Corp

Safran identity & Security

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Mawi DNA Technologies LLC

Hamilton Company

Segmentation

By Product Type

Analyzers & Sequencer

Software & Services

Consumables

By Deployment

In-Laboratory

Portable

By Source

Hair

Blood

Bones

Others

By Technique

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Microarrays

Others

By Application

Genome Sequencing

Bio-Surveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Other Applications

By Region

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America);

North America (US, Canada, Mexico);

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe);

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific);

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa);

DNA Forensics Market covid 19 impact analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the DNA forensics market. The initial impact was a slowdown in demand due to the closure of forensic labs and courts. However, as the pandemic continues, the market has seen an increase in demand for DNA testing as a result of the widespread use of COVID-19 testing.

The use of DNA forensics in COVID-19 testing has led to an increase in the demand for products such as DNA extraction kits and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) reagents. These products are used to extract and amplify DNA from samples, which are then used to identify the presence of the virus. The increased demand for these products has resulted in a surge in the price of raw materials and reagents, which has had a positive impact on the DNA forensics market.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in the use of remote DNA testing, as many forensic labs and courts are operating remotely due to social distancing measures. The use of remote DNA testing has allowed for a faster and more efficient processing of DNA samples, which has resulted in an increase in demand for DNA forensics services.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the DNA forensics market, as the increased demand for DNA testing has resulted in increased revenue for the industry. However, the long-term impact of the pandemic on the DNA forensics market remains uncertain, as the global economy is expected to take a significant hit in the coming months.

Click here to buy full report @ https://futuremarketconsulting.com/buy-now/53428

About Future Market Consulting

Future Market Consulting a legacy of exceptional knowledge, integrated into providing service offers a one-stop solution that surpasses core research processes & industry standards focusing on the client’s competency, strategies, growth factors, and business intelligence by creating an algorithm for meaningful data insights and presentations through a unique blend of vast industry coverage, expertise in every domain, professional work ethics & values, data authenticity & privacy.

Contact Us

Sarah Ivans | Business Development

Phone: +1 617 297 8902

Email: [email protected]

Future Market Consulting

Website: www.futuremarketconsulting.com