Cardiovascular Devices Market Size Worth USD 91.22 Billion Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Technological Advancements, Demand and Growth Outlook

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, Cardiovascular Devices Market size was valued at USD 53.45 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 91.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Together with the introduction of modern therapies for diagnosis of cardiac problems, is opening up significant economic potential. Furthermore, rising awareness and actions by regional authorities are projected to boost the market forward. Furthermore, significant investments are being made to meet the growing demand of cardiovascular surgical devices, which will help the market gain traction throughout the forecast period. Due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders including coronary artery diseases, cardiac arrest, congenital heart defects, myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathy & others market will cater its growth in upcoming timeframe. The growing number of elderly people and their vulnerability to different chronic diseases, particularly heart disorders, is a driving factor behind the growth of the market.

Conversely, the market may be affected if vendors are unable to invest in cardiovascular system research and development due to inefficiencies in government funding schemes. Nonetheless, the introduction of increased security and monitoring systems in the most recent technologies is expected to result in lucrative growth potential for the industry in the long run.

The cardiovascular devices market refers to the industry that produces devices and equipment used to diagnose, treat, and prevent cardiovascular diseases. These devices include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), stents, heart valves, and blood pumps, among others. The market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, aging population, and advancements in technology. Companies in the market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

Key Players

B Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova Plc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Segmentation

By Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring

ECG

Holter Monitors

Event Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Echocardiogram

Pet Scan

MRI

Cardiac CT

Doppler Fetal Monitors

Therapeutic & Surgical Devices

Pacemakers

Stents

Catheters and accessories

Guidewires

Cannulae

Electrosurgical Procedures

Valves

Occlusion Devices

Others

By Application

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Coronary Artery Disease

Heart Failure

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing convenience towards healthcare services and steadily increasing cost – effectiveness of treatments.

With the provision of advanced and developed healthcare infrastructure, patients adopt modern medical equipment at a higher rate.

Challenges

Limitations in research & developments activities & lower production capacity

Strict compliance of regulatory policies for launching new product

Cardiovascular Devices Market covid 19 impact analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the cardiovascular devices market. The sudden increase in demand for cardiovascular devices, such as ventilators, oxygen masks, and defibrillators, has put a strain on the supply chain and caused a shortage of these devices in many countries. This has resulted in increased costs and longer wait times for patients who need these devices.

The pandemic has also affected the manufacturing of cardiovascular devices, with many companies having to shut down their factories or reduce production due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. This has caused a backlog in orders and has delayed the delivery of devices to hospitals and patients.

On the positive side, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare industry, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. This has increased the demand for wearable cardiovascular devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, which are being used by patients to monitor their health remotely and avoid visiting hospitals.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the cardiovascular devices market, with a surge in demand for certain devices, disruptions in the supply chain, and the acceleration of digital health technologies.

