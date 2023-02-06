Sodium-Ion Battery Market to Exhibit a Striking Growth of USD 3.235 Billion by 2030 Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Industry Analysis

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, Sodium-Ion Battery Market size was valued at USD 1.096 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.235 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.14 % from 2022 to 2030.

Sodium battery technologies are gaining popularity in the market to compete with lithium-ion cells. Furthermore, majority regions are still at the initial stages of sodium-ion battery development and supply chain expansion. As the most of sodium-ion cells are prototypes or in development stage, the present market is ruled by the other battery packs like lead-acid and lithium-ion. As more companies enter the ecosystem, the sodium-ion batteries market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace over the coming years. In response to rising public concern and regulatory constraints associated with a rise in lithium-ion price and emissions, significant development and research initiatives are being undertaken to enhance the power output of sodium-ion batteries and create alternative electrolyte technologies.

As global warming continues to damage our planet’s bio-resources, governments are responding by reducing fossil fuel dependence through initiatives such as encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles or enacting stricter environmental regulations governing alternative energy sources. The increasing focus on renewable energy technologies will certainly lead to an expansion in the use of sodium-ion batteries, a concept with the potential to provide substantially bigger capacities than standard lithium batteries while being more environmentally friendly.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising government investments to increase production & manufacturing capacity

Rapid shift from conventional to electrical energy

Rising awareness of CO2 reduction across the globe

Challenges

Low level of energy storage than other battery types

Limited production volumes around the globe

Opportunities

Rising demand & production of EV’s

Rising demand for consumer electronics & products

Increased generation of renewable energy will increase demand for energy storage devices

Key Players in Sodium-Ion Battery Market

Faradion

Natron

CATL

HiNa Battery Technology Company

RONBAY Technology

ZOOLNASH

Kishida Chemical

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Chemical

Altris AB

Aquion Energy

Segmentation

By Electrolytes

Aqueous

Non-aqueous

Hybrid

By Voltage

7 to 12 V

12 to 36 V

36 to 48 V

48 to 60 V

60 to 72 V

By Application

Consumer Electronic Devices

Automotive & Transportation

Power Backup

Grid-Level Applications

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Other Applications

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Sodium-Ion Battery Market covid 19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the sodium-ion battery market. The widespread lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have caused a slowdown in the production and demand for sodium-ion batteries. Many battery manufacturing facilities have been temporarily shut down due to the pandemic, leading to a shortage of raw materials and components. This has caused prices to increase, making it more challenging for manufacturers to compete in the market.

Additionally, the pandemic has impacted the demand for sodium-ion batteries as many of the end-user industries such as the automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy industries have faced a decrease in demand. This has reduced the overall demand for sodium-ion batteries, causing a decrease in revenue for the market.

However, the pandemic has also created some opportunities for the sodium-ion battery market. The increasing demand for energy storage systems, such as sodium-ion batteries, for the residential and commercial sectors has provided a boost for the market. Additionally, the shift towards renewable energy sources has increased the demand for sodium-ion batteries as they are more environmentally friendly and cost-effective compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the sodium-ion battery market, with both challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recover in the coming years as the end-user industries bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

