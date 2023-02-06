Global Plastic Injection Molding Market reach USD 13.35 Billion by 2030 Size, Share, Trends, Technological Advancements, Demand and Growth Outlook

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, Plastic Injection Molding Market size was valued at USD 8.21 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.14 % from 2022 to 2030.

Injection molded polymers are employed in an automated process, lowering manufacturing costs. It also decreases waste generation throughout the manufacturing process. Minimal production wastage and a quicker production method will help the injection molded plastics market expand. In addition, the process may create plastic parts using multiple types of plastics at the same time. Furthermore, technical advancements in the injection molding process, where robots are employed to execute various activities, such as finalizing and constructing injection molded parts, as well as delivering elements into the injection molding, will promote market growth. Therefore, high initial tooling costs and fluctuating oil & gasoline prices may hamper market growth.

High infrastructure spending, especially in developing nations, should benefit the plastic injection molding market by increasing public facilities and housing developments. Furthermore, increased urbanization, along with stringent government regulations for energy-efficient architecture and smart infrastructure technology, will boost Asia-Pacific industrial growth.

The plastic injection molding market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by increasing demand for high-quality, low-cost plastic products in various end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods. The growing demand for energy-efficient and lightweight plastic components in the automotive industry is expected to drive growth in the market. In addition, the growing trend of miniaturization in the electronics industry is also expected to drive demand for plastic injection molding.

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for plastic injection molding, due to the presence of large-scale manufacturing activities in the region. China is the leading market in the region and is expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to increasing demand for plastic components in various end-use industries. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the market, driven by the presence of well-established players and increasing demand for plastic products in various end-use industries.

Key Players

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil

DuPont

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

LyondellBasell

Eastman

SABIC

CNPC

INEOS

Segmentation

By Material

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Other Materials

By Application

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

The plastic injection molding market is dynamic and constantly evolving. Some of the key drivers of this market are:

Increased demand for lightweight and durable products: The demand for lightweight and durable products has increased due to the growing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce carbon footprint. This has led to an increase in the demand for plastic injection molding products.

The demand for lightweight and durable products has increased due to the growing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce carbon footprint. This has led to an increase in the demand for plastic injection molding products. Advancements in technology: The advancements in technology have led to the development of new and improved plastic injection molding machines, which have made the process faster, more efficient and cost-effective.

The advancements in technology have led to the development of new and improved plastic injection molding machines, which have made the process faster, more efficient and cost-effective. Growing automotive industry: The automotive industry is a major contributor to the growth of the plastic injection molding market. With the increasing demand for cars, the demand for plastic injection molding products such as bumpers, instrument panels, and body panels is also increasing.

The automotive industry is a major contributor to the growth of the plastic injection molding market. With the increasing demand for cars, the demand for plastic injection molding products such as bumpers, instrument panels, and body panels is also increasing. Rising consumer electronics market: The consumer electronics market is growing rapidly, leading to an increase in the demand for plastic injection molding products such as mobile phone cases, laptops, and gaming consoles.

The consumer electronics market is growing rapidly, leading to an increase in the demand for plastic injection molding products such as mobile phone cases, laptops, and gaming consoles. Growing medical sector: The medical sector is also a major contributor to the growth of the plastic injection molding market. With the increasing demand for medical devices and equipment, the demand for plastic injection molding products such as syringes, blood bags, and medical implants is also increasing.

Overall, the plastic injection molding market is dynamic and growing, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and durable products, advancements in technology, and the growth of various end-user industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and medical.

