E-Bike Market Worth USD 41.35 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Market Demand and Revenue Outlook

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, E-Bike Market size was valued at USD 18.21 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 41.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.14 % from 2022 to 2030.
The world – wide automobile sector was significantly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020. The automobile sector was dropped by about 21% globally. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic had a significant influence on the mobility service sector. Ridership in the public transportation system has dropped by over 90%. Uber also reported a 70% drop in passenger bookings. Many sectors have suffered significant income losses as a result of this epidemic.
Although E-bikes and E-scooters are claimed to be considerably expensive to buy than ordinary bikes, the savings that can be made on rising fuel expenses is encouraging various companies in the transportation, delivery, tourist, and other sectors. As a result, many big organizations are investing in acquiring these E-bikes and creating strategic relationships with these E-vehicle manufacturing firms in order to obtain a significant competitive advantage in the market.
The E-bike market refers to the market for electric bicycles, which are a form of bicycle that use a small electric motor and a battery to assist the rider in pedaling. The market for E-bikes has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing popularity of sustainable transportation and the convenience and efficiency of E-bikes. Key players in the market include Xiaomi, Bosch, Shimano, Panasonic, and others. The market is segmented by type of E-bike, application, and geography, with Asia-Pacific being the largest market for E-bikes due to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India.
Key Players
Accell Group
Derby Cycle
Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.
Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Prodecotech, LLC
Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Segmentation
By Class
Class 1
Class 2
Class 3
By Speed
Up to 25 kmph
25 – 50 kmph
Above 50 kmph
By Mode
Throttle
Pedal Assist
By Battery Type
Lithium-Ion Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Fuel Cell
Other Batteries
By Application
Urban/City
Cargo
Mountain Bike & trekking
Other Application
By User
Shared
Personal
By Region
North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Eco-friendly & versatile mode of transport
- Manufacturers increasing spending on research & developments
- Government regulation to encourage electric vehicles & providing subsidies for user & manufacturer
Challenges
- High cost of manufacturing & high maintenance
- Country-wise Import-Export regulations & manufacturing policies may affect the sales growth
Opportunities
- Improvements in electric vehicles infrastructure
- Technological innovations in batteries & combustion systems
Segment Insights
- Based on Class, Class 1 captures the largest market revenue during the 2021 year which is expected to dominating in upcoming years also.
- Based on Speed, 25-50 kmph e-bikes are the most demanding bikes in urban cities in 2021.
- Based on Applications, Mountain bike & Trekking accounted for largest market share in 2021 owing to the phenomenal rise in adventures sports & tourism activities. It is expected to continue during forecast period 2022-2030.
