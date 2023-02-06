E-Bike Market Worth USD 41.35 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Market Demand and Revenue Outlook

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, E-Bike Market size was valued at USD 18.21 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 41.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.14 % from 2022 to 2030.

The world – wide automobile sector was significantly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020. The automobile sector was dropped by about 21% globally. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic had a significant influence on the mobility service sector. Ridership in the public transportation system has dropped by over 90%. Uber also reported a 70% drop in passenger bookings. Many sectors have suffered significant income losses as a result of this epidemic.

Although E-bikes and E-scooters are claimed to be considerably expensive to buy than ordinary bikes, the savings that can be made on rising fuel expenses is encouraging various companies in the transportation, delivery, tourist, and other sectors. As a result, many big organizations are investing in acquiring these E-bikes and creating strategic relationships with these E-vehicle manufacturing firms in order to obtain a significant competitive advantage in the market.

The E-bike market refers to the market for electric bicycles, which are a form of bicycle that use a small electric motor and a battery to assist the rider in pedaling. The market for E-bikes has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing popularity of sustainable transportation and the convenience and efficiency of E-bikes. Key players in the market include Xiaomi, Bosch, Shimano, Panasonic, and others. The market is segmented by type of E-bike, application, and geography, with Asia-Pacific being the largest market for E-bikes due to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Key Players

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Prodecotech, LLC

Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Segmentation

By Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

By Speed

Up to 25 kmph

25 – 50 kmph

Above 50 kmph

By Mode

Throttle

Pedal Assist

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Fuel Cell

Other Batteries

By Application

Urban/City

Cargo

Mountain Bike & trekking

Other Application

By User

Shared

Personal

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Eco-friendly & versatile mode of transport

Manufacturers increasing spending on research & developments

Government regulation to encourage electric vehicles & providing subsidies for user & manufacturer

Challenges

High cost of manufacturing & high maintenance

Country-wise Import-Export regulations & manufacturing policies may affect the sales growth

Opportunities

Improvements in electric vehicles infrastructure

Technological innovations in batteries & combustion systems

Segment Insights

Based on Class, Class 1 captures the largest market revenue during the 2021 year which is expected to dominating in upcoming years also.

Based on Speed, 25-50 kmph e-bikes are the most demanding bikes in urban cities in 2021.

Based on Applications, Mountain bike & Trekking accounted for largest market share in 2021 owing to the phenomenal rise in adventures sports & tourism activities. It is expected to continue during forecast period 2022-2030.

