Green Renewable Energy Market Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 2011.22 Billion by 2030

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, (Green) Renewable Energy Market size was valued at USD 1098.21 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2011.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.84 % from 2022 to 2030.

The green renewable energy market refers to the global market for renewable energy technologies, such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy, which are aimed at reducing the dependency on non-renewable sources of energy and mitigating the impacts of climate change. The market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to increasing awareness of environmental issues and supportive government policies. The increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy is expected to drive further growth in the market in the coming years.

Request For a Sample Report @ https://futuremarketconsulting.com/request-sample/53422

Key Players

Invenergy

ABB

Xcel Energy Inc.

EDF

National Grid Renewables

Acciona

Enel Spa

Eolus North America, Inc.

Innergex

The Tata Power Company Limited

General Electric

Recent Developments

July’22 – CCIONA signed an agreement with FORTIA to provide a power management solution for major industrial consumers, as well as physical delivery of more than 1TWh of renewable electricity over a 5- to 10-year period.

Sept’21 – a black solar panel with output power of 430W was introduced by Solaria for residential applications.

Renewable energy sources are now anticipated to meet approximately 7% of global energy demand which is projected to grow intensely in the upcoming years. Rising consumer awareness of the harmful impacts of fossil hydrocarbons on the atmosphere, increasing social programs to encourage the acceptance of clean and sustainable power generation, growing private and public efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and rising consumer adoption of green energy are the key factors expected to fuel the expansion of the global market. During the projected period, increased industrialization and urbanization in emerging nations around the world are likely to drive demand for various renewable energy sources.

The sector of renewable energy remained impressively resilient in 2021, largely attributable to solid core fundamentals mixed with a favorable policy environment. Rapid technological advancements and dropping expenditures of renewable resources, combined with the growing competitive nature of battery storage, have elevated renewables to one of the competitive sources of energy in many regions. Despite supply chain bottlenecks, increased transmission costs, and rising commodity prices, capacity expansions remain at a record high.

Green Renewable Energy Market Segmentation

By Type

Hydroelectric Power

Geothermal Energy

Wind Power

Solar Power

Bioenergy

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico);

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe);

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific);

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa);

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America);

Click here to buy full report @ https://futuremarketconsulting.com/buy-now/53422

Green Renewable Energy Market size

As of 2021, the global green renewable energy market size is estimated to be worth approximately $1.5 trillion. This market is projected to continue growing at a high rate in the coming years, with the increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy sources and the efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The market is segmented into various types of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and biomass. Solar and wind energy are the fastest growing segments in the market, driven by technological advancements and declining costs.

Green Renewable Energy Market trends

Increase in renewable energy generation capacity: The demand for renewable energy sources is growing, leading to an increase in the installation of new renewable energy generation capacity such as solar, wind, and hydropower.

Battery storage technology: The development of battery storage technology has helped to overcome the intermittency issues of renewable energy sources and improve grid reliability.

Government incentives: Governments around the world are offering incentives and subsidies to promote the use of renewable energy sources.

Decentralized energy systems: The trend towards decentralized energy systems, where energy is produced and consumed locally, is gaining momentum as it enables consumers to be more self-sufficient and reduces the need for large central power plants.

Smart grid technology: The integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid is being facilitated by the development of smart grid technology, which helps to balance the flow of energy and manage the distribution of power.

Growth of renewable energy in developing countries: Developing countries are starting to embrace renewable energy as a way to address the energy demands of a growing population and reduce dependence on non-renewable sources.

Integration of renewable energy with existing infrastructure: The integration of renewable energy with existing energy infrastructure is becoming increasingly important as it allows for a smoother transition to a more sustainable energy system.

About Future Market Consulting

Future Market Consulting a legacy of exceptional knowledge, integrated into providing service offers a one-stop solution that surpasses core research processes & industry standards focusing on the client’s competency, strategies, growth factors, and business intelligence by creating an algorithm for meaningful data insights and presentations through a unique blend of vast industry coverage, expertise in every domain, professional work ethics & values, data authenticity & privacy.

Contact Us

Sarah Ivans | Business Development

Phone: +1 617 297 8902

Email: [email protected]

Future Market Consulting

Website: www.futuremarketconsulting.com