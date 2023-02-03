Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 361.8 Million by 2028

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot Market size was valued at USD 164.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 361.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% in anticipated time frame of 2022 to 2028. The Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot market has expected valuation of USD 190.6 Million in 2023.

The transformer substation inspecting robot market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The primary drivers of this growth are increasing demand for reliable and efficient energy supply systems, increasing safety concerns for human workers during inspection and maintenance, and advancements in technology for inspecting and monitoring of substations.

These robots can perform a variety of tasks such as visual inspections, infrared thermal imaging, ultrasonic testing, and gas analysis to identify potential faults and maintenance needs. They also offer a cost-effective solution for the maintenance and repair of transformer substations compared to manual labor.

However, the high cost of these robots, lack of technical expertise, and limited availability in certain regions may hinder the growth of this market. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources and smart grid technologies is expected to create new opportunities for the transformer substation inspecting robot market in the future.

Key Players

ANYbotics AG

Boston Dynamics

KNR Systems Inc

Lynxmotion Inc

Moog Inc

UnitreeRobotics

Ghost Robotics Corporation

Dali Technology

Shenzhen Skyee Smart Grid Technology

CSG Smart Science & Technology

Zhengzhou Wanda Technology

Sino Robot

SMP Robotics

Shandong Luneng Intelligence Tech

Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot Market Segmentations

Segmentation

By Type

Wheel Type

Crawler Type

By Application

Single Station Type

Multi-Station Type

Segment Insights

Based on Type, Wheel Type accounted for the largest market share of 63.8% in 2021, with a market value of USD 105.1 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the anticipated period.

Based on Application, Single Station Type accounted for the largest market share of 52.6% in 2021, with a market value of USD 86.6 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the estimated time period.

Recent Developments

Nov’22 – ANYbotics announced that it has opened commercial orders for ANYmal X, its four-legged robot, to “provide industry-wide access to scalable robotic inspection solutions in oil and gas and chemicals sectors”. In addition, the company said its robot is “a game changer for asset operators”, added that the impact of deploying ANYmal X is driving companies to accelerate automating robotic inspections.

Aug’22 – NFI, a supply chain solutions provider, announced it has signed a $10 million agreement to deploy Boston Dynamics’ newest robot, Stretch, across its U.S. warehousing operations. In 2023, the autonomous robot will commence unloading containers and cargoes as a trial programme at NFI’s Savannah, GA facility, with aims to equipped several distribution centres around North America in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Globally, APAC accounted for the largest market share of 48.3% in 2021, with a market value of USD 79.6 Million and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

In North America, The U.S. accounted for the largest market share of 83.3 % in 2021, with a market value of USD 28.1 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Canada was the second-largest market in 2021, valued at USD 3.8 Million in 2021; it is projected to grow at the CAGR rate of 10.2%.

