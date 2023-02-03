Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 361.8 Million by 2028

According to Future Market Consulting analysis, Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot Market size was valued at USD 164.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 361.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% in anticipated time frame of 2022 to 2028. The Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot market has expected valuation of USD 190.6 Million in 2023.
The transformer substation inspecting robot market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The primary drivers of this growth are increasing demand for reliable and efficient energy supply systems, increasing safety concerns for human workers during inspection and maintenance, and advancements in technology for inspecting and monitoring of substations.
These robots can perform a variety of tasks such as visual inspections, infrared thermal imaging, ultrasonic testing, and gas analysis to identify potential faults and maintenance needs. They also offer a cost-effective solution for the maintenance and repair of transformer substations compared to manual labor.
However, the high cost of these robots, lack of technical expertise, and limited availability in certain regions may hinder the growth of this market. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources and smart grid technologies is expected to create new opportunities for the transformer substation inspecting robot market in the future.
Key Players
ANYbotics AG
Boston Dynamics
KNR Systems Inc
Lynxmotion Inc
Moog Inc
UnitreeRobotics
Ghost Robotics Corporation
Dali Technology
Shenzhen Skyee Smart Grid Technology
CSG Smart Science & Technology
Zhengzhou Wanda Technology
Sino Robot
SMP Robotics
Shandong Luneng Intelligence Tech
Global Transformer Substation Inspecting Robot Market Segmentations
Segmentation
By Type
Wheel Type
Crawler Type
By Application
Single Station Type
Multi-Station Type
Segment Insights
- Based on Type, Wheel Type accounted for the largest market share of 63.8% in 2021, with a market value of USD 105.1 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the anticipated period.
- Based on Application, Single Station Type accounted for the largest market share of 52.6% in 2021, with a market value of USD 86.6 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the estimated time period.
Recent Developments
Nov’22 – ANYbotics announced that it has opened commercial orders for ANYmal X, its four-legged robot, to “provide industry-wide access to scalable robotic inspection solutions in oil and gas and chemicals sectors”. In addition, the company said its robot is “a game changer for asset operators”, added that the impact of deploying ANYmal X is driving companies to accelerate automating robotic inspections.
Aug’22 – NFI, a supply chain solutions provider, announced it has signed a $10 million agreement to deploy Boston Dynamics’ newest robot, Stretch, across its U.S. warehousing operations. In 2023, the autonomous robot will commence unloading containers and cargoes as a trial programme at NFI’s Savannah, GA facility, with aims to equipped several distribution centres around North America in the coming years.
Regional Insights
- Globally, APAC accounted for the largest market share of 48.3% in 2021, with a market value of USD 79.6 Million and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
- In North America, The U.S. accounted for the largest market share of 83.3 % in 2021, with a market value of USD 28.1 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Canada was the second-largest market in 2021, valued at USD 3.8 Million in 2021; it is projected to grow at the CAGR rate of 10.2%.
