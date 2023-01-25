At-Home Testing Kits Market Global Industry Share, Growth Rate, Key Players, Recent Trends, Demand, Type & Application, Revenue & Gross Margin, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2029

This market research report, it becomes easy to do estimations about the investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. Market research analysis makes the professional reputation better in the field, builds more credibility in the work and helps other participants to have more assurance and trust in the conclusions. This market report guides all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of business. The trustworthy This report has been formulated by understanding the significance of sound facts and figures required for any research.

Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PRIMA Lab SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Bionime Corporation, SA Scientific, ARKRAY USA, Inc., Everlywell, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Eurofins Viracor, Inc.

The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 8,154.74 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.

At-home testing kits means testing instruments which help person to perform tests at home and give them rapid results in a minute. It also includes health monitoring equipment to continuously check and control the health of the diabetic patient. At-home tests are very convenient to perform with comfort at home and are available at very affordable rate. Self-tests are usually the advance versions of rapid, point-of-care test kits that were originally designed for healthcare professionals and can be performed by common person.

By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Infectious Diseases, Glucose Tests, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit and Other Test Types),

Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Test Panel, Dip Card and Other Form Types),

Age (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric),

Sample Type (Urine, Blood, Saliva and Other Sample Types),

Usage (Disposable and Reusable),

Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Pharmacies),

South America At-Home Testing Kits Market Covers Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina. North America At-Home Testing Kits Market Covers Canada, United States, and Mexico. Europe At-Home Testing Kits Market Covers UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Russia. The Middle East and Africa At-Home Testing Kits Market Covers UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa. Asia Pacific At-Home Testing Kits Market Covers Korea, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and India.

SelfDiagnostics OU, AdvaCare Pharma, AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd, BioSure UK, Atlas Medical UK, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biosynex, Sensing Self, PTE. Ltd, Atomo Diagnostics, RUNBIO BIOTECH CO.,LTD, Clearblue (A Subsidiary of Clear Blue Technologies International Inc), Sterilab Services, Mylan N.V. (A Subsidiary of Viatris Inc), MP BIOMEDICALS among others

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses.

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: At-Home Testing Kits Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source.

