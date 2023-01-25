Gan Power Device Market to Observe Utmost CAGR of 49.95% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Competitive Outlook

This market research report, it becomes easy to do estimations about the investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. Market research analysis makes the professional reputation better in the field, builds more credibility in the work and helps other participants to have more assurance and trust in the conclusions. This market report guides all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of business. The trustworthy This report has been formulated by understanding the significance of sound facts and figures required for any research.

The GaN power device market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 49.95% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on GaN power device market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Gallium nitride (GaN) transistors have progressed as an improved performance alternative of silicon-based transistors, due to their capacity of constructing more dense devices for an assumed resistance value and breakdown voltage in comparison to the silicon devices.

Market Dynamics:

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Gan Power Device Market Report Scope

By Device Type (Power Device, RF Power Device, GaN Power Modules, GaN Power Discrete Devices, GaN Power ICs),

Voltage Range (<200 Volt, 200–600 Volt, >600 Volt),

Application (Power Drives, Supply and Inverter, Radio Frequency), Vertical (Telecommunications, Industrial, Automotive, Renewable, Consumer and Enterprise, Military, Defense and Aerospace, Medical), Technology (4H-SiC MOSFET, HEMT, Others),

Wafer Material (GaN SiC, GaN Si),

Wafer Size (Less than 150mm, 150mm-500mm, More than 500 mm),

Region Included are:

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Top Players in the Market are

Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc., MACOM, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation., GaN Systems, Navitas Semiconductor., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Exagan.,, Ampleon, Northrop Grumman, Dialog Semiconductor, among other

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Gan Power Device Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Global Gan Power Device market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

