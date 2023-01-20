Fluid Rotary Unions Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 980.3 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Segmentation Analysis

Fluid Rotary Union Market size was valued at USD 696.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 980.3 Million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030. The global Fluid Rotary Union market has expected valuation of USD 737.8 Million in 2023.

A fluid rotary union is a mechanical device that allows for the transfer of fluid from a stationary source to a rotating piece of machinery. It is often used in applications where a fluid, such as coolant or lubricant, needs to be supplied to a rotating component, such as a shaft or spindle. The rotary union typically consists of a housing, seals, bearings, and rotating and stationary connectors, and is designed to withstand the high-speed rotation and pressure of the fluid being transferred. They are commonly used in industries such as paper mills, steel mills, and in machines such as pumps, compressors, and turbines.

Competitive Landscape

Moog Inc.

Kadant Inc.

Columbus McKinnon

Spinner GmbH

Dynamic Sealing Technologies

Deublin Company

Pasternack

Moflon Technology

Rototech

BGB Innovation

Fourwents Engineering Company

Moog GAT GmbH

MAIER Group

Showa Giken Industrial Co. Ltd.

Tengxuan technology Co. Ltd.

Fluid Rotary Unions Market Segmentation

By Function

Simplex

Duplex with Stationary Siphon

Duplex with Rotary Siphon

By Ports

Single Port

Dual Port

Multiple Port

By Rotations

150 to 500 RPM

500 to 1000 RPM

1000 to 3000 RPM

3000 to 7000 RPM

7000 to 10000 RPM

Above 10000 RPM

By Media

Water

Air

Hydraulic Oil

Steam

Hot Oil

Coolant

By Industry

Textile

Chemical

Marine

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Industrial Manufacturing

Steel

Paper

Tire

Machine Tool

Geographical Segmentation:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Fluid Rotary Union Market Recent Trends & Developments

Increased demand for automation in various industries: The increasing adoption of automation in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas, is driving the demand for fluid rotary unions. These unions are used to transfer fluids, such as water, air, and oil, to rotating equipment, making them essential components in automated systems.

Advancements in technology: The fluid rotary union market is witnessing advancements in technology, such as the development of high-speed rotary unions and the incorporation of sensors and other smart features. These advancements are helping to increase the efficiency and reliability of fluid rotary unions, which is driving the market growth.

Growing adoption of renewable energy sources: The growing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, is driving the demand for fluid rotary unions. These unions are used in the production and transmission of energy from renewable sources, making them an essential component in these systems.

Rising demand for multi-passage rotary unions: The increasing demand for multi-passage rotary unions, which can handle multiple fluids at the same time, is driving the market growth. These unions are used in various industries such as paper and pulp, food and beverage, and oil and gas, which require the transfer of multiple fluids.

Stringent regulations: The increasing emphasis on environmental regulations and safety standards is driving the demand for fluid rotary unions. These unions are used to transfer fluids in various industries, and regulations requiring the reduction of fluid leakage and emissions are driving the market growth.

Fluid Rotary Union Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the fluid rotary union market. The sudden halt of production and supply chain disruptions have caused a decline in demand for fluid rotary unions, leading to a decrease in revenue for manufacturers.

The construction and oil and gas industries, which are major end-users of fluid rotary unions, have been particularly affected by the pandemic. The lockdowns and social distancing measures have led to delays and cancellations of construction projects, resulting in a decrease in demand for fluid rotary unions. Similarly, the oil and gas industry has been hit hard by the decrease in demand for fuel and oil, leading to a decrease in demand for fluid rotary unions used in drilling and production operations.

However, the market is expected to recover as economies begin to reopen and construction and oil and gas projects resume. Additionally, the increasing use of fluid rotary unions in renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar power, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the long term.

Manufacturers are also taking steps to adapt to the new market conditions by implementing measures such as cost-cutting, diversifying their product offerings, and strengthening their online presence to reach customers.

Overall, the fluid rotary union market is expected to experience a decline in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to recover and grow in the long term.

