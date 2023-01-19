The Role of Technology in the Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market

Waste-to-energy (WTE) refers to the process of generating energy in the form of electricity or heat from the burning of waste. This is typically done by burning municipal solid waste (MSW) in a large incinerator or furnace, which generates steam to drive turbines and generate electricity. WTE can also be used to generate heat for industrial processes or to heat buildings. WTE is considered a form of renewable energy and can help to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, but it also has some environmental concerns, such as the release of pollutants from the burning of waste.

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Overview

The global waste-to-energy (WTE) market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing concerns about the environmental impact of waste and the need to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. The market is projected to reach a value of over $40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for WTE due to increasing population and urbanization, which leads to higher waste generation. Also, the government initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the overall energy mix is also driving the market growth.

The WTE market can be segmented based on technology, application and geography. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into mass burn, RDF, plasma, pyrolysis, and others. Mass-burn technology is the most widely used technology for WTE.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into electricity, heat, and combined heat and power. The electricity segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for electricity.

Overall, the global waste-to-energy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing concerns about waste management and environmental impact, and government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources.

By Market Players:

EEW Energy from Waste

GGI

GreenEfW Investments Limited

Enerkem

Covanta Burnaby Renewable Energy

Plasco Energy Group Inc.

Wheelabrator Technologies

CNTY

By Type

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

By Application

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Others

Waste to Energy (WTE) Market recent Development

The global waste-to-energy (WTE) market has seen several recent developments in recent years. Some notable ones include:

Investment in WTE projects: Governments and private companies around the world have been investing in WTE projects to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and generate clean energy. For example, the Chinese government has been investing heavily in WTE projects to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels and address the problem of waste management.

Advancement in technology: Companies in the WTE market have been investing in the development of advanced technologies to increase the efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of WTE. For instance, the Plasma gasification technology is gaining popularity due to its ability to convert almost all types of waste into energy.

Increase in Renewable energy target: Many countries have set ambitious renewable energy targets to reduce their carbon footprint, and WTE is an important part of these targets. As a result, governments have been providing various incentives and subsidies to promote the use of WTE.

Integration with Circular economy: The concept of circular economy is becoming popular and the integration of WTE with circular economy is leading to more sustainable and efficient waste management.

Increase in the number of Incineration plants: The number of incineration plants is increasing across the globe due to the rising demand for electricity and heat.

Overall, these developments indicate that the global WTE market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing concerns about waste management and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

