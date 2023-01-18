Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market 2022 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2030

Global “Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market” Research 2022 offers valuable insights on latest trends, growing demand in each region, top key players update with regional scope, and growth revenue. The Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market report covers major significant strategies, business developments, competitive landscape analysis and business challenges over the forecast period. The report evaluates various segments and sub-segments of industry which includes industry types, applications and regions.

Wide-bandgap (WBG) power devices refer to a class of semiconductor materials and devices that have a wider bandgap than traditional silicon-based power devices. These materials include silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). WBG power devices have several advantages over traditional silicon power devices, including higher voltage and temperature ratings, faster switching speeds, and lower losses. These characteristics make WBG power devices well suited for use in high-power and high-frequency applications, such as in power inverters for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, and in high-frequency power conversion systems.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Research Report:

Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microsemi, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD, Transphorm.

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device recent development

Wide-bandgap (WBG) power devices have been a rapidly growing area of research and development in the power electronics industry. These devices, which include silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors and diodes, offer several advantages over traditional silicon power devices, including:

Higher voltage and temperature ratings: WBG devices can handle higher voltage and temperature levels than traditional silicon devices, making them more suitable for high-power and high-temperature applications.

Higher switching speeds: WBG devices can switch on and off faster than silicon devices, which can lead to improved efficiency and reduced power loss.

Lower on-resistance: WBG devices have lower on-resistance than silicon devices, which results in lower power loss and improved efficiency.

Recent developments in WBG power devices include the following:

SiC MOSFETs: SiC MOSFETs are becoming increasingly popular in high-power applications, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. Many companies, such as Cree and Infineon, have developed SiC MOSFETs with voltage ratings up to 1700 V and current ratings up to 600 A.

GaN HEMTs: GaN HEMTs (high electron mobility transistors) are becoming increasingly popular in high-frequency applications, such as wireless power transfer and RF amplifiers. Companies such as EPC and Transphorm have developed GaN HEMTs with voltage ratings up to 600 V and current ratings up to 150 A.

SiC Schottky diodes: SiC Schottky diodes are becoming increasingly popular in high-power applications, such as solar inverters and electric vehicles. Companies such as CREE and Rohm have developed SiC Schottky diodes with voltage ratings up to 1700 V and current ratings up to 150 A.

Overall, WBG power devices are becoming increasingly popular in a wide range of applications due to their improved performance and efficiency compared to traditional silicon power devices.

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

GaN Power Devices, SiC Power Devices

Market Segmentation: By Application

Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use, Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

➢ North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➢ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)

➢ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

➢ South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

➢ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

